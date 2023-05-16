Imran Khan will unveil his next plan of action at a rally on Thursday





NNA | Updated: May 16, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will address the next public meeting on Thursday and announce the next action plan. In a video message, shared by Pakistan’s official Twitter account Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan said, “Earlier, I decided to start Jalsa on Wednesday, but as I have to appear in court for various matters, I will start Jalsas on Thursday My first Jalsa will be in Muridke, and I want everyone nearby to join him so I can share my plan with you on how to get the country out of the quagmire and how we need to truly break free, how we must snatch freedom.” Earlier on Tuesday, Khan posted another video in which he urged the public to stage a peaceful protest for the “freedom” of the people. In a video message, shared by the official Twitter account of PTI, Khan said, “This is the time for Haqeeqi Azadi and you cannot let this moment pass in vain.” Khan said fear was spreading among the audience to oppress him as he compared the situation in the country today to the atrocities committed during the reign of Genghis Khan. He further claimed that his followers, including women, were being tormented in a way never seen before. The head of the PTI was arrested on May 9.

“All this fear is being spread only to tell the public that those who oppose them will be treated this way,” Khan said in a video message. “When the nation decides that it will not tolerate this oppression…when it decides that it will not allow the violation of the Constitution and that it wants elections…then no one can stop them.” Genghis Khan was killing and killing, he left a few people alive and told them to tell the world how cruel I am, how terrified I am The same thing is happening here, people’s houses are broken, women are not ‘have never been oppressed like this, and stories of atrocities are broadcast on TV and social media, but my Pakistanis, it’s time to take your freedom,’ PTI tweeted while sharing the video of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the motion filed by Khan – the day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case – seeking pre-arrest bail in every case filed against him since. then, Geo News reported. Amid the protests sparked by Khan’s arrest in the infamous land corruption case, other cases have also been filed against the former prime minister. Meanwhile, the court inquired about the absence of the PTI chief at the start of the session to which Khan’s lawyer replied that his client would appear in court by 11am. The Punjab caretaker government’s lawyer had opposed Imran Khan’s bail request, saying it was inadmissible. The lawyer said: “Imran Khan did not even appear in court and ask for a protective bond,” according to Geo News. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-to-unveil-next-plan-of-action-at-a-rally-on-thursday20230516233513

