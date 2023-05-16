Recep Tayyip Erdogan scored well past his opponent as Turkey voted | world news

UNLESS there was an outright victory for Turkey’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was the worst outcome the country’s opposition could have imagined. The challengers seemed to be heading for the presidential and legislative elections May 14 with a good head of steam. But the next day at 2 a.m., with more than 96% of the ballot boxes open, Kemal Kilicdaroglu , the candidate of the National Alliance, a coalition of six opposition parties, won only 44.9% in the presidential election, according to Anadolu, the state news agency. That seemed enough to force Mr. Erdogan, who had then received 49.4%, to a second round. But that was well below what pollsters, as well as Mr. Kilicdaroglu himself, had expected. A third candidate, nationalist Sinan Ogan, won 5.3% of the vote, a surprisingly strong showing. The second round will take place on May 28.

Mr Kilicdaroglus’ alliance, led by his own Republican People’s Party (CHP), fared even worse in the parliamentary vote, where it was expected to win just 35%, something the Turks doubt electoral system is expected to result in around 211 seats out of 600. Mr Erdogans’ bloc, known as the People’s Alliance, led by his own Justice and Development (AK) party and the extreme Nationalist Movement Party right, left with 45.8%, enough to maintain a comfortable majority (about 319 seats) in the assembly. A small opposition alliance led by Turkey’s main Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), won 10.3% (around 65 seats).

Mr. Ogan can now play the role of kingmaker. In an interview a few days before the election, the nationalist candidate hinted that he and his party could aim for ministerial posts in return for an endorsement. But Mr Kilicdaroglus’ performance was so disappointing that the CHP leader would have to woo all Mr Ogans voters to try to win the second round. It seems unlikely. For the first time in his career, Mr. Erdogan had presented himself in the elections behind its main rival in the polls. He now emerges as the big favorite to win in the second round.

Appearing at the CHP headquarters in Ankara, Mr Kilicdaroglu accused the AK of delaying the results by filing objections in constituencies where the opposition was leading. Some time later, Mr Erdogan addressed thousands of his own supporters from the balcony of his own party headquarters, where he gave dozens of victory speeches. Someone is in the kitchen, he said, taunting Mr Kilicdaroglu, known for recording videos on social media from his modestly furnished kitchen. And we are on the balcony.

Turkey’s elections may have become the latest outlet for dissent. But the Turks have not given up on democracy, the turnout in the elections showed it. More than 88% of eligible voters turned out to vote on May 14, a very high number by any measure. Despite high tensions, no violent incidents took place on polling day.

A number of polls released days before the election showed Mr Kilicdaroglu had just over 50% of the vote, enough to win in the first round, and just a few percentage points ahead of Mr Erdogan, who has ruled the country for 20 years. . It came after Muharrem Ince, a former CHP opposition politician and potential spoiler candidate, dropped out of the race three days before the election. Mr Kilicdaroglu is believed to have inherited most of Mr Inces’ support, estimated at around 2%. But many of those votes may have gone to Mr Ogan instead.

The stakes in the election couldn’t be much higher. The outcome will determine the direction of Turkey’s foreign policy, in particular its increasingly comfortable relationship with Russia, and the shape of its economy, currently distorted by runaway inflation and rock-bottom real interest rates. of the world. A constitution that allows Mr. Erdogan to keep the courts, central bank and other state institutions under his control, as well as the patronage system he presides over, are also at stake. Five more years of rule of Mr. Erdogan would reinforce his brand of autocracy. An opposition victory in the second round, although it now seems unlikely, would offer a chance to restore democratic rule and a path to economic stability.

The election campaign had been unusually bleak in its early days, largely due to earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country earlier this year. That changed once Mr Erdogan accused the opposition of teaming up with terrorists, a reference to the HDP, which most Turks see as the political wing of a banned Kurdish insurgent group, and courting deviant LGBT groups. His interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, stoked tensions by warning of an attempted political coup on election night. A week before the elections, pro-government protesters attacked an opposition rally in the east of the country, injuring a dozen people.

Mr Erdogan and his party also framed Mr Inces’ withdrawal from the race as an attempt by exiled supporters of the Gulen community, a religious sect that Turkey accuses of a violent coup attempt in 2016, to shape the race in favor of Mr. Kilicdaroglus. Mr. Ince accuses the Gülenists of mounting an online smear campaign, with doctored photos and videos, which he says forced him to drop out of the race. The government amplified Mr. Inces’ claims. The authors are [the Gulenists] and America, Mr. Soylu said on May 12. Mr Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, accused Russia of interfering in the elections on behalf of Mr Erdogans.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com