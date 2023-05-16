Donald Trump’s election lies are his superpower in the 2024 GOP primary





Could Donald Trump’s cozy post-truth ecosystem help derail GOP challengers like Ron DeSantis? The Florida governor is trying to woo the Trump base with a sleight of hand, refusing to directly challenge the GOP standard-bearer while delivering his speech to party loyalists. We must reject the culture of defeat that has infected our party in recent years, DeSantissa said Saturday in Iowa, without mentioning Trump as being at the center of party struggles for three consecutive cycles. Asked about this culture of comment loss on Monday, and whether he recognizes that Trump lost, DeSantis pointed to how the GOP lost the House in 2018, lost the Senate in 2020 (as Joe Biden becomes president) and has underperformed in 2022, all without mentioning Trump.

The problem for DeSantis, who looks set to officially enter the 2024 race, is that to prove he’s more eligible than Trump this time around, he needs to debunk the lie that Trump actually beat Biden the last time. As Republican consultant Alex Conanttold Politico, if a candidate can’t solve a false problem like who won the election, how can voters expect him to address the real problems?

It’s not hard to see how the GOP got here. I remember the first time I heard Trump being interviewed on television. I was struck by how detached he really was from the truth. Of course, politicians have lied before. But Trump took the dishonesty well beyond making vague, unachievable promises or twisting his record. He has made tens of thousands of false or misleading statements to power. Hell says things that can be easily refuted by visible evidence, like that he built his long-promised border wall with Mexico, or that he never met. Jean Carroll, even when there’s a photo of him with the columnist accusing him of rape. (Last week, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll.) It was telling that Trump, as president, once told a crowd that what they saw and read did not was not what was happening.

Trump supporters, by ignoring fake news and simply taking his or his propagandists’ word, find themselves in post-truth reality. I wrote in November about mid-term post-truth and was now entering the post-truth primary. It’s a space where speaking truths that go against Trump’s lies becomes an act of treason, leaving DeSantis or Mike Pence or whoever hopes to court that base in a sticky wicket. Even Trump seems to recognize how pivotal the topic of 2020 fraud is in the 2024 primary, telling The Messenger this week how if he didn’t talk about it, I’d actually be chastised by much of the Republican Party.

The dishonesty of former presidents is nothing new, but last week CNN’s town hall brought this trait back to the forefront of the minds of American voters. Trump lied, as he always does on various topics, about the 2020 election (if you watch True the Vote, they found millions of votes on camera, on government cameras, where they were filling ballot boxes) to blame the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Democratic House Speaker (crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Washington Mayor were, as you know, in charge of security, and they didn’t do their job.)

As often happens at a rally, the town hall audience, which CNN said consisted of New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters, rewarded Trump’s lies and insults with applause and laughter. This is the foundation DeSantis needs to win and that foundation occupies the post-truth ecosystem that Trump has created and thrived in. In order to bring these supporters back to Earth One, DeSantis would have to question the fundamental tenet of Trumpism, which is that untruths outweigh all real truths. One might crack a lie, but Trump supporters aren’t going to like you for it. If anything, they will be enraged.

Republican politicians have rarely taken offense at Trump, but certainly know how to play defense. South Carolina Senator and Trump sycophant Lindsey Graham reacted to the Carroll ruling by condemning the courts, tweeting, As far as Donald Trump is concerned, New York’s justice system is out of whack. Even Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who challenged Trump in the 2016 primary, told reporters juries were a joke. (During the recorded deposition Trump bragged that he could grab women by the pussy, Well that’s what if you look at the last million years I guess it was in a big way partly true. Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately. So the jury, for believing that Trump did something he bragged he could do, is that the problem?)

Some Republicans pierce the veil of Trump’s unreality. Senator Mitt Romney said of Trump after town hall, you see what you’re going to get, which is a presidency unbound to truth and unbound to constitutional order. But Republican politicians who do this are hardly rewarded; just ask Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger. Trump’s untruths act as a barrier, a protective wall around him. So maybe when Trump says he built the wall, that’s what he means. The problem for Republicans is that this Trump-built wall prevents candidates who might win in purple states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/05/donald-trump-2024-gop-primary-ron-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos