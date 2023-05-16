



London’s inexorable growth spelled the end of Middlesex County Council almost 60 years ago, when it was abolished during the reign of Elizabeth II. But now campaigners are calling on his son, Charles III, to back their demand to bring back the county’s 1,300-year-old name. The group, Middlesex Heritage, have written to the King urging him to recognize the earldom in which he was born and crowned by supporting the appointment of a Lord Lieutenant to represent him. Number 10 led the unfurling of flags across the traditional county, which covers central London and much of the north and west, to celebrate Middlesex Day. The ancient banner, consisting of three Saxon swords, flew over the Lords cricket ground, the Supreme Court and Harrow School. Boris Johnson, whose seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is in what he called quite an amazing county, wished his constituents a happy Middlesex Day – and said the traditional counties were an important part of our local culture and heritage. Famous descendants of the county include actress Keira Knightley and singer Elton John. And Russell Grant, the television astrologer and founder of the Association of British Counties, said: Middlesex Day recognizes that Middlesex has a heritage and identity which continues to be the roots of many people born, raised or who live there live. May 16th was chosen to recognize the achievements of the 57th West Middlesex Regiment of Foot, at the Battle of Albuhera in 1811 during the Napoleonic Wars, where they were the first to use the phrase Die hard. Middlesex dates back to at least the eighth century – it is mentioned in a chronicle in AD 704 – but it was gradually eroded by the growth of London.

