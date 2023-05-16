Prophets, Demons and Sirens – Rolling Stone





Trump prophesies. “Demonic” Democrats. Totalitarian threats. And battle predictions with mermaids (?!). The Trump Doral was a hive of far-right and religious extremism this past weekend. And anything that doesn’t scare you should scare you.

Trump’s Miami estate has hosted a double of meetings for pastors for Trump — the charismatic evangelical body promoting the Trump ’24 campaign as a gift from the Lord — and the Re-Awaken America tour, the MAGA traveling circus which platforms retired General Mike Flynn and a lopsided band of shofar diggers, conspiracy theorists and fanatics who tell their visions of the spirit world.

Both of these groups have previously operated with the tacit support of Donald Trump, but this was the first time either group had staged their hijinks on property owned by the former president, or appeared jointly. Trump himself called for the ReAwaken procedure to congratulate Flynn and send his best wishes to the crowd of admirers in Doral.

Trump pastors kicked off the proceedings at a Doral ballroom on Friday night. Tulsa-based group leader Jackson Lahmeyer portrayed the nation’s politics in dark, biblical terms, saying the devil has taken over half of our two-party system. “This is one of the worst points our nation has ever faced,” Lahmeyer said, condemning what he called “gender confusion” and “moral confusion.”

“Satan, right now, has a whole political party in this nation that does whatever he wants – for free,” Lahmeyer told the crowd, referring to the Democratic Party, whose president, in truth, is a practicing Catholic. . “The battle we are in is a battle between good and evil,” Lahemeyer added before leading the congregation in prayer. “Our nation knows a God who saves his people when we find ourselves in trouble. We lift up President Donald Trump and ask you to give him divine wisdom.

When Pastor Craig Hagin, another Oklahoma preacher, took to the podium, he felt he had to “dispel some rumors” that he blamed on the “mainstream media” in light of the exaggerated devotion of the group to the 45th president. “I want to officially say that at Pastors for Trump, we don’t worship Donald Trump,” he said. “We only worship Jesus Christ.” Editor’s Choice

Soon, a “prophetic” voice came on stage. Stacy Whited is a Christian nationalist media personality whose podcast is called “The Prophetic Report”. Whited gave the Trumpy hope by insisting the 45-year-old is destined to return to the White House: “President Trump will be back for a second term,” Whited insisted. She also told the audience to prepare to get rich – because there is a great “transfer of wealth from the wicked to the righteous” ahead. She added, “Imagine when we partner with God, the Creator of the universe, what we’re going to do with that money.”

In his own remarks to the pastor crowd for Trump, Flynn echoed Lahmeyer’s pronouncements about right and wrong. But he added a totalitarian twist: “If you haven’t figured it out yet, the evil we face won’t relent until we take over,” he said.

The ReAwaken America weekend convention built seamlessly on the pastors’ Friday night madness for Trump. (The two groups are themselves related; Clay Clark — the ReAwaken tour organizer — is a member of the Tulsa Pastors Church for Trump leader Lahmeyer. Both men revere Flynn as “the American general.” )

While appearing on the main stage, Flynn received a call on his iPhone from Donald Trump, who ordered him “to stay healthy cause we’re bringing you back.” It seemed like a promise to give the disgraced general a place in any new Trump administration. (Rolling Stone reported last week that Trump privately plans to appoint Flynn to a top job if reelected.)

After canceling his rally in Iowa, Trump calls the Reawaken America QAnon rally tonight and tells Michael Flynn he will bring him back in his next administration. pic.twitter.com/rTY33ac7yX

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2023

Flynn, pardoned by the presidency, has appeared anything but chastened since his first criminal stint as Trump’s adviser. Appearing onstage with former Trump aide Peter Navarro and invoking the nation’s founding, Flynn said of himself and Navarro, “We’re probably going to go to the firing squad someday.” (Flynn only backtracked, adding, “I say that a little ironically, but that’s what we’re up against.”)

Pastor Mark Burns, a black preacher who is making a name for himself in MAGAworld, gave a bizarre speech in which he suggested that Christians should not turn the other cheek when faced with wicked forces, but rather prepare to “slap them twice as hard”. .” Burns told the nation’s crowd, “The Bible says we take it by force. And he insisted that the “only man God has anointed” in the 2024 race is “Donald!” J! …” (Burns let the crowd shout “Trump!”)

Julie Green, another high-profile MAGA ‘prophet’ famous for incorrectly predicting that Prince Charles would murder his mother to seize the British royal crown, told the ReAwaken crowd that God had revealed the downfall to her. impending of the current president. “The Biden pullout is coming,” Green insisted. “So says the Lord.” Picking up on the theme of violence, Green also described the nation as being in the midst of another “revolutionary war”.

In by far the strangest performance of the Crazy Weekend at Doral, another prophet, Amanda Grace, suggested that the war would be both spiritual and physical – and that the enemy would be unknown, involving strange “spirits seducers”.

“I’ve never seen more images of more mermaids and water people in my life,” Grace told the crowd, explaining that these water forces are “a division in the kingdom of darkness.” Highlighting the danger, Grace insisted that these sea-people are “very technologically advanced”.

Tendency

“We must understand the rules of engagement in spiritual warfare. And we are meant for hand-to-hand combat,” Grace explained. “We are meant to bring our cries before the throne of God to pass judgment on the rulers of the darkness of this world,” she added. “Because the rulers have established a throne in this nation.”

“Darkness,” insisted Grace, “has completely covered and eclipsed the White House.”

At Trump Doral, Prophet Amanda Grace warned of technologically advanced mermaids and water people who spread perversion and told the crowd that we are meant for hand-to-hand combat. pic.twitter.com/D2rbSodsyG

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 14, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-doral-reawaken-america-pastors-mermaids-1234735924/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos