How Donald Trump impacted Ted Lasso, according to Jason Sudeikis





Ted Lassos’ perpetual optimism was inspired by Donald Trump, according to Jason Sudeikis, star of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

When Sudeikis first created the fictional football manager, the character was belligerent, he said in an interview with The Guardian.

While having dinner in 2015 with his then-fiancée Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis wondered if he could see a character called Ted Lasso again that he had created for a comedy skit two years earlier, per The Guardian.

It was the current political climate that inspired Sudiekis to transform his character of Ted Lasso from a belligerent into a kind, optimistic, positive-quotes-obsessed character that was introduced to us at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

It was the culture we lived in, Sudeikis told the Guardian. I’m not very active online and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, OK, that’s silly, and then what he unlocked in people, I hated how people weren’t listening to each other.

Things have become very binary and I don’t think that’s how the world works. And, as a new parent, we had our son Otis in 2014, it was like, Boy, I don’t want to add to that. Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him, Sudeikis continued.

The third and final season of Ted Lasso landed on Apple TV+ in March. Fans of the hugely popular Emmy-winning comedy series might be unhappy to say goodbye to the show after just three seasons, but Sudeikis has a word of Ted Lasso-esque advice to fans don’t cry it’s over, but smile it happened, he told the Guardian.

It’s something we talked about on our last day of filming, Sudeikis told The Guardian. The show may be over, but what we learned here. It’s not like Vegas: what happened here, stays here. No, what happened here, bring it, bring it to your village, bring it to your family, bring it to your next project. For real. Aren’t funerals always to celebrate the dead, but also to remember that you are alive?

What is Ted Lasso’s rating and why?

Ted Lasso is rated TV-MA for his coarse language and mild sexual references. It’s also filled with positive messages, good role models and diverse representation, according to Common Sense Media.

How to watch Ted Lasso

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.

