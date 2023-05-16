Celebrating the Indonesian football team’s victory at the SEA Games, Jokowi treats meals with Duren

Keeping his promise to offer him a meal of durian if the Indonesian football team wins the final of the SEA Games, President Joko Widodo brought several ministers and members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) on Tuesday evening (16/5) in Si Bolang, Medan.

This afternoon, I promised the ministers, deputy governor and others, if I win, I will offer them Si Bolang, to eat durian together. Because I won, yes I have to heal it, because the promise is like that, said Jokowi with a smile on his face.

It is clear that Jokowi is very proud and happy with the victory of the Indonesian football team over the Thai national team, with a score of 5-2.





We have been waiting for 32 years to become champions in Southeast Asia. Thirty-two years of waiting! It’s awesome. The first goal was Ramadhan Sananta who was first and second, then Irfan Jauhari, then Fajar Faturrahman, and was closed by Beckham Putra. Do! Five twos, added Jokowi enthusiastically.

The president admitted he was also fooled when coach Indra Sjafri celebrated the victory, while the match was still in progress.

I was wrong too! Already shaking hands, congratulating each other, it turns out that they are still playing, and another goal. Surprised too, he said relieved.





In the official video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat on the YouTube channel, the President can be seen with Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Deputy Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah and Paspampres staff. Also present was the eldest son of the President who is also the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Via his Instagram account, Jokowi congratulated the Garuda team. From Medan, North Sumatra, I watched the Indonesian U-22 national team struggle with tension, but satisfaction. Happy young Garuda!

Indonesia last won a gold medal in the soccer branch of the SEA Games in 1991. [em/pp]