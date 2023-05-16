Connect with us

Politics

Celebrating the Indonesian football team’s victory at the SEA Games, Jokowi treats meals with Duren

Celebrating the Indonesian football team’s victory at the SEA Games, Jokowi treats meals with Duren

 


VOA

Keeping his promise to offer him a meal of durian if the Indonesian football team wins the final of the SEA Games, President Joko Widodo brought several ministers and members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) on Tuesday evening (16/5) in Si Bolang, Medan.

This afternoon, I promised the ministers, deputy governor and others, if I win, I will offer them Si Bolang, to eat durian together. Because I won, yes I have to heal it, because the promise is like that, said Jokowi with a smile on his face.

It is clear that Jokowi is very proud and happy with the victory of the Indonesian football team over the Thai national team, with a score of 5-2.

President Joko Widodo speaks while enjoying Durian Si Bolang, Medan on Tuesday evening (5/16).

President Joko Widodo speaks while enjoying Durian Si Bolang, Medan on Tuesday evening (5/16).

We have been waiting for 32 years to become champions in Southeast Asia. Thirty-two years of waiting! It’s awesome. The first goal was Ramadhan Sananta who was first and second, then Irfan Jauhari, then Fajar Faturrahman, and was closed by Beckham Putra. Do! Five twos, added Jokowi enthusiastically.

The president admitted he was also fooled when coach Indra Sjafri celebrated the victory, while the match was still in progress.

I was wrong too! Already shaking hands, congratulating each other, it turns out that they are still playing, and another goal. Surprised too, he said relieved.

President Joko Widodo (centre) talks to vendors at Durian Si Bolang, Medan on Tuesday evening (5/16).

President Joko Widodo (centre) talks to vendors at Durian Si Bolang, Medan on Tuesday evening (5/16).

In the official video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat on the YouTube channel, the President can be seen with Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Deputy Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah and Paspampres staff. Also present was the eldest son of the President who is also the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Via his Instagram account, Jokowi congratulated the Garuda team. From Medan, North Sumatra, I watched the Indonesian U-22 national team struggle with tension, but satisfaction. Happy young Garuda!

Indonesia last won a gold medal in the soccer branch of the SEA Games in 1991. [em/pp]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/rayakan-kemenangan-tim-sepak-bola-indonesia-di-sea-games-jokowi-traktir-makan-duren-/7096244.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: