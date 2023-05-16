Liz Truss attacks Rishi Sunak over China U-turn





Liz Truss has condemned Rishi Sunak for backtracking on his previous decision to portray China as a threat to global security. The former prime minister will lash out at his successor – and former rival for the Tory leadership – in a speech in Taiwan. Sunak made his concern about China clear last July during his battle with Truss to succeed Boris Johnson in Downing Street. In a tweet, Sunak said: China and the Chinese Communist Party pose the greatest threat to Britain and global security and prosperity in this century. He also pledged to close the UK’s 30 Confucius Institutes, which promote and teach Chinese culture. 1/ China and the Chinese Communist Party pose the greatest threat to Britain and global security and prosperity this century. Read this thread on how I will face China. pic.twitter.com/VSD88gfG68 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 25, 2022 But speaking in March – four months after taking over from Truss in Number 10 – Sunak struck a more conciliatory tone as he declined to say he still saw China as a threat. He said: I don’t think it’s smart or sophisticated foreign policy to reduce our relationship with China which, after all, is a country of one and a half billion people, the second largest economy and a member of the UN Security Council just two words. In a speech in Taiwan, Truss will ask Sunak to stand by what he said about China last year. She will say: Last summer, the current British Prime Minister described China as the biggest long-term threat to Britain and said that the Confucius Institutes should be shut down. He was right and we need to see these policies enacted urgently. The UK’s integrated review needs to be changed to make it clear that China is a threat. Confucius Institutes must be closed immediately. Truss, Britain’s shortest prime minister, also criticized Sunak when she said there were too many mixed messages about China from Western leaders. There can be no more ambiguity, she added. Elsewhere in his speech, Truss will call on the West to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. She will say: We in the West have a collective responsibility not only to do the right thing in Taiwan, but also to hold the Chinese government accountable for its actions. My visit this week allows me to directly communicate the solidarity that the British people have with the people of Taiwan. Taiwan is truly a shining beacon in the Pacific. This is a lasting reproach to totalitarianism. This is an example of the power of free enterprise. This shows the importance of a free society for human happiness. We in the UK and across the free world must do all we can to support you.

