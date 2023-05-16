Politics
Chinese comedian forced to apologize after military joke angers officials
hong kong
CNN
—
A Chinese comedian has canceled all his performances after a joke he made with a vague reference to the country’s military sparked anger from authorities and an official investigation into the company representing him.
The controversy underscores the delicate line comedians must toe in a highly censored China, a country where politics is rarely a laughing matter.
Li Haoshi came to the attention of authorities after using a phrase associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) while telling the story of two stray dogs in his recent comedy, according to the media affiliate. State Jimu News.
He later expressed his deep remorse and regret in a social media post on Monday, saying he used an extremely inappropriate analogy to elicit negative feelings and association with the public.
I will take full responsibility and cancel all my performances to reflect deeply and re-educate myself, said the comedian, who goes by the name House and has 136,000 fans on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
The controversy arose from his show at the Century Theater in Beijing on Saturday, when he joked about how he had adopted two stray dogs since moving to Shanghai.
He went on to say that one day his two energetic dogs chased a squirrel, which reminded him of eight words, before delivering the controversial punchline, according to audio posted on Chinese social media site Weibo.
Fine working style, capable of winning battles, he said, reversing a well-known Chinese Communist Party slogan referring to the PLA.
The phrase was first uttered in 2013 by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who also chairs the military, when he listed the qualities he commanded in the nations army. It has since been repeated on various official occasions.
Lis’ joke prompted a round of laughs on the show, as seen in audio heard by CNN, but also sparked unease from an audience member, who Jimu News said took to Weibo. to complain that the joke was inappropriate.
The post sparked an intense debate on Weibo over whether Li was funny or disrespectful, drawing the attention of authorities who didn’t seem amused.
On Monday, Beijing’s Cultural Law Enforcement Agency opened an investigation into Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media, the company that represents Li, state media Beijing Evening News reported.
Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media called the joke inappropriate before issuing an apology in a statement on Monday.
We have suspended his work indefinitely, the production company said, adding that it will step up education and training for actors to maintain order in the industry.
Without naming the comedian, Communist Party spokesman Peoples Daily said even comedians should respect the limits when it comes to jokes, and it would be a mistake to put humor first.
A new genre of talk shows featuring quick-witted comedians who compete against each other in televised contests has proven to be a big hit with young audiences in China in recent years.
Comedians make a name for themselves by participating in these shows and often extend their careers to live shows like Li did.
But performers must stick to pre-approved scripts based strictly on non-political topics, making the indirect military reference that landed Li on the wrong side of the authorities this time incredibly rare.
China imposes strict censorship on issues it deems sensitive, from the division of women to criticism of the Communist Party on all platforms, whether online social media sites or traditional mass media.
This ideological control has tightened under Xi, which has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry.
In 2021, China also passed a law banning defamation and insults against military personnel.
Last May, former investigative journalist Luo Changping was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to issue a public apology for calling Chinese soldiers portrayed in a blockbuster Korean War film stupid.
His sense of humor has divided users on Chinese social media.
A Weibo user asked: how come the crowd is still laughing?
Another user of WeChat, an instant messaging app that also allows users to blog, was more understanding.
It’s not a good analogy and it’s not funny. But this actor had no intention of insulting the soldiers, the person wrote.
|
