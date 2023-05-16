PM Modi will unveil the new Parliament Building on May 28!





TNI Office, New Delhi: India’s highly anticipated new parliament building is set to be officially opened by the end of this month, with a tentative date of May 28 for the groundbreaking ceremony, according to reports. The estimated cost of the magnificent structure is around Rs 970 crores. According to insiders familiar with the matter, the Prime Minister will have the honor of inaugurating the new building. However, media reports suggest the next monsoon session, due to start in July, is unlikely to be held at the new facility. There are indications that a meeting of Speakers of G20 parliaments could take place in the new building later this year, as India holds the G20 presidency for 2023. This important event is yet to be confirmed, sources say. close to developments. Also Read: SIT to Investigate Attempted Forced Entry into Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar Temple Support independent journalism? Keep us alive. Construction of the new, triangle-shaped Parliament building began on January 15, 2021, with an expected completion date of August 2022. Occupying a sprawling area of ​​64,500 square meters, the four-storey structure can accommodate 1,224 deputies. It has three main gates named Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar. To facilitate entry, the building includes separate entrances for MPs, VIPs and visitors. A notable attraction is the Constitution Hall, which pays homage to the country’s democratic heritage and is said to house a copy of the original Indian Constitution. Additional amenities in the new Parliament building include a library, several committee rooms and dining rooms. The premises will feature portraits of influential personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as other former prime ministers of India. Additionally, reports suggest the building will feature a portrait of the polymath Kautilya, as well as a model of the iconic Konark Sun Temple wheel. With its grandeur and symbolic elements, the new Parliament building is set to become an important monument representing India’s rich history and democratic values.

