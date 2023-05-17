LGBT center closed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese organizers of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan will not hold the event after saying InterPride, a global LGBTQ rights group, refused to let Taiwanese organizers use the island nation’s name in the title of the event.

WorldPride Taiwan 2025 was originally scheduled to be hosted by the southern city of Kaohsiung after Taiwan’s Preparation Committee, made up of representatives from Kaohsiung Pride and Taiwan Pride, had its bid accepted by InterPride, a global LGBTQ rights group.

A-Ku (), co-chairman of the local organizing committee for WorldPride Taiwan 2025, told media that InterPride had recently suddenly asked them to change the name of the event to Kaohsiung, dropping the word Taiwan.

After careful evaluation, it is believed that if the event continues, it could harm the interests of Taiwan and the gay community in Taiwan. Therefore, it is decided to end the project before signing the contract, the co-chairman said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) helped organize a tripartite meeting with InterPride and Kaohsiung Pride on November 16, 2021 where the three parties agreed on the name of Taiwan, A-Ku told Focus Taiwan/CNA News.

Despite this, InterPride later announced in a letter dated July 26 that, based on a vote by directors and supervisors, the event was to be named either “WorldPride Kaohsiung” or “Kaohsiung WorldPride.” A-ku said.

He also noted that InterPride’s claim that it suggested using the name “WorldPride Kaohsiung, Taiwan” was “completely inconsistent with the facts”.

Added A-Ku that the name “WorldPride Taiwan 2025” had been used throughout the bid process from the start of 2021, including on bid forms, plans and other relevant documents.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement noting that the event would have been the first WorldPride event to be held in East Asia.

“Taiwan deeply regrets that InterPride, due to political considerations, unilaterally rejected the mutually agreed consensus and severed a relationship of cooperation and trust, leading to this outcome,” the statement said.

“The decision not only fails to respect Taiwan’s rights and diligent efforts, it also harms Asia’s vast LGBTIQ+ community and goes against the progressive principles espoused by InterPride.”

Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019.

On May 17, 2019 in Taiwan, Love Won tweeted then-President Tsai Ing-wen. We have taken a big step towards true equality and made Taiwan a better country.

The island nation’s recognition of same-sex marriage is a first in Asia, and Taiwan prides itself on its reputation as a central bastion of LGBTQ rights and liberalism in Asia.

Hadi Damien and Linda DeMarco, co-chairs of InterPride’s board of directors, disputed the committee’s claims during an interview with the Los Angeles Blade on Monday.

Damien said an Oct. 26, 2021, email thread with the committee confirms that “the bid committee will only use the title ‘WorldPride Taiwan 2025 Candidate'” during the bid process. Damien said this decision was made “not because InterPride wants to get closer to any government, nor because InterPride does not respect, honor or recognize the right to self-determination of people in general”.

“It’s just because the tradition of naming WorldPride is based on the city itself,” said Damien, noting that WorldPride Copenhagen 2021 did not include Denmark in its name.

Damien also told the Blade that there were concerns about the committee’s commitment to honoring previous agreements it had with InterPride and “accurate financial statements.”

The committee announced its decision to cancel World Pride shortly after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)’s visit to Taiwan drew heavy criticism from the Chinese government, which considers the island to be part of China.

DeMarco told the Blade that geopolitics was not factored into negotiations between InterPride and the committee.

“In all of our conversations, it never even came up, the geopolitical allegations,” DeMarco said. “We were all focused on making sure that we put on a human rights conference there, that they had the funds to put on such an event. When we were negotiating with their team, it was about our community and the WorldPride message we were going to get in this area for equality and rights.

“It’s unfortunate that they brought it to this level,” DeMarco added. “We were very clear that we weren’t going to take him to this level.”

Full statement from WorldPride 2025 Taiwan:

Statement on End of WorldPride Taiwan 2025 Hosting Project

The WorldPride 2025 Taiwan Preparation Committee would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the generous support we have received since winning the bid to host WorldPride 2025 in Taiwan. After months of preparation and collaboration with various government departments and companies, it is truly a shame to announce that the WorldPride Taiwan 2025 project has come to an end.

During the discussion and negotiation of the terms and conditions of the event contracts, the WorldPride 2025 Taiwan Preparation Committee (consisting of Taiwan Pride and Kaohsiung Pride) was unable to reach consensus with InterPride, the event’s licensor. There were major discrepancies between our positions on event naming, understanding of Taiwanese culture, and expectations of what a WorldPride event should look like.

In the back and forth, InterPride has repeatedly raised concerns and doubts about whether Taiwan has the capacity, economic and otherwise, to host an international event like WorldPride. This is despite our team of highly skilled Pride organizers who have successfully organized some of the biggest Pride events in Asia. Although we presented past data and relevant statistics to prove our track record, we still failed to convince InterPride. As hard as we tried to cooperate, our efforts did not result in an equal working and trusting partnership with the event licensor.

The straw that broke the camel’s back that brought the negotiation to a stalemate was InterPride’s blunt notice, demanding that the name of the event be changed from WorldPride Taiwan 2025 to WorldPride Kaohsiung 2025. This despite the fact that the name WorldPride Taiwan 2025” has been used throughout the entire bidding process: from bidding request and bid proposal evaluation to voting process and announcement of the winner in 2021.

We had made it clear to InterPride that there are important reasons why we insist on using the name “WorldPride Taiwan 2025”. First, the name “Taiwan Pride” has symbolic meaning for the Taiwanese LGBTIQ+ community, as it was used for the first and still-running Taiwan Pride Parade since the first edition in 2003. It was not named d ‘after the city but the nation as a whole. . Second, WorldPride Taiwan 2025 was to link multiple Pride events and activities across Taiwan, with many cities participating, in addition to Kaohsiung.

After the winner was announced, after reading the congratulatory letter from InterPrides which incorrectly referred to Taiwan as a region instead of a country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan (MOFA) helped organize a tripartite meeting with InterPride and KH Pride on November 16, 2021. At the meeting, the three parties (MOFA, InterPride, KH Pride) agreed to use WorldPride Taiwan 2025 as the name for all sequential events and activities. However, during the recent contract negotiation, InterPride suddenly demanded that WorldPride 2025 could only be named after the host city rather than the country (WorldPride Kaohsiung 2025 instead of WorldPride Taiwan 2025). This unexpected requirement essentially goes back to the agreement reached previously.

Faced with many uncertainties such as the inconsistent attitude of InterPrides towards the naming of the event and the doubts about our team and the Taiwanese market, we must take the painful decision to end the project of hosting WorldPride 2025 in order to to fight for the best interests of the LGBTIQ+ community in Taiwan. The WorldPride 2025 preparation committee will also step down to take responsibility for not having organized the event.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us. We are particularly grateful for the continued assistance and resources provided by the Presidential Office and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We promise that the end of hosting WorldPride Taiwan 2025 will not undermine our motivation to serve the LGBTIQ+ community. We will continue to promote Taiwan’s LGBTIQ+ culture to the world.

The WorldPride 2025 Taiwan Preparation Committee

2022/08/12

Full statement from the InterPride Board of Directors:

Today InterPride was surprised to learn of KH Pride’s decision to pull out of negotiations to host WorldPride 2025.

We were convinced that a compromise could have been reached regarding WorldPride’s longstanding tradition of using the name of the host city. We suggested using the name “WorldPride Kaohsiung, Taiwan”.

We were also working with KH Pride to make sure they would put on the event they promised our members, who voted for their candidacy.

Although we are disappointed, InterPride respects and acknowledges KH Pride’s decision.

InterPride Board of Directors

Michael K. Lavers contributed to this story.