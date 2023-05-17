Politics
Meet Gandhi in Turkey: Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, who gave Erdogan a run for the presidency
All about Turkish Gandhi Kemal Kilicdaroglu
The shock came for Turkey’s longest-serving leader as pre-election opinion polls gave Kilicdaroglu a slight lead, with two polls on Friday showing him above the 50% threshold needed to win. .
After Sunday’s elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country had shown it had an advanced democratic culture.
With the maturity it showed yesterday, Turkey has shown that it is one of the countries with the most advanced democratic culture in the world, Erdogan said in a tweet on Monday. He said he would emerge victorious in the second round on May 28.
- Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, who heads a six-party alliance, is the leader of the centre-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP.
- Kemal is the candidate of the opposition parties forming a coalition against President Erdogan.
- He is known as Turkey’s Gandhi and has become a top rival to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- A former civil servant, Kemal aimed to reverse the crackdown on free speech and address democratic setbacks.
- He also sought to revive the Turkish economy, which has been affected by high inflation and currency devaluation.
- He is married to Selvi and has three children.
- Kemal studied finance and previously ran Turkey’s social security system.
- He also ran for mayor of Istanbul in 2009.
- In 1994 he was voted “Bureaucrat of the Year” by a financial magazine, and throughout his long career he has fought against corruption.
Why is Kemal Kilicdaroglu called the Gandhi of Turkey?
- He is often called “the Gandhi of Turkey” due to his mild manners and physical resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi.
- According Reutershe is so called because of a passing resemblance to his (Gandhis) slight and bespectacled appearance.
- He is a reserved intellectual who always remains calm, which has earned him the nicknames of “Gandhi Kemal”, “Gandhi of Turkey” or even “the quiet strength”.
- Can Dundar, former editor of the Turkish newspaper Republicwritten for The Washington Post in 2017 Kilicdaroglu was called Turkeys Gandhi shortly after taking over as CHP leader in 2010, but the nickname had more to do with his faint physical resemblance to the Indian independence leader than with similarities in credentials revolutionaries or background.
- Described as modest, he once said: We had no fridge, washing machine or dishwasher.
- His “march for justice” in 2017 was a watershed moment for him when he protested the jailing of a member of his party.
- This march highlighted his leadership qualities and his will to confront Erdogan.
|
