Afruz takes a selfie with FIVE prime ministers at the coronation
Afruz Miah, 49, had thought it was some kind of “prank” when he received the invitation. But once there, he managed to make the most of his time to snap a selfie with former prime ministers John Major, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and the man currently in charge of the country Rishi Sunak.
He told us: Only 2000 people were present from all over the world. To be recognized in this way was amazing.
I first thought the invite was a prank because the week before I got the king invite I got an email saying I had won 180,000. Then I looked at the invitation correctly and found it to be genuine.
A few weeks later, I received an official invitation from Buckingham Palace. I was disappointed that I couldn’t bring my wife with me to the event.
It didn’t start until coronation morning and I saw the vibe.”
Afruz poses with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer
Afruz said: “The level of security was intense. Once we entered Westminster Abbey, we realized the enormity of the event where the world’s media had gathered.
During the ceremony, I sat right in front. I was seated next to one of the members of the Privy Council. The Archbishop of Canterbury and other high profile dignitaries approached and spoke to him and even King Charles gave him a wink. I thought maybe he winked at me.
I had my BEM medal on my chest. I noticed that other guests had 8, 9 or even 10 medals on their chests! I felt proud to be among the people attending this one-of-a-kind event. I realized that I was honored in this way because of my charity work.
I was supported by the local community and the community at large. My charity work started three years ago after being diagnosed with high blood pressure.
He has since run from Oldham to London twice during Ramadan among many other campaigns such as skydiving and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
He hopes by the end of the month to cross the milestone of 1 million raised for charity.
Afruz added: I will be 50 next month. I have been part of the Oldham community for a long time and have worked in takeaways and restaurants and in education. I received the BEM from the Queen before she passed away.
For me, being recognized for my work shows that if you do things with the right intention for people, recognition and rewards will follow. You have to serve to be recognized like that.
My family is very proud that I was part of history. The king is very inclusive as he said in his speech that he is the king of all communities and he is an advocate for all faiths.
It was a surreal experience it only hit me when I sat down and the coronation started and Queen Camilla and the royal family passed by it was when the penny fell that it was a huge thing that was happening before my eyes.
Who knows if we’ll live to see something similar in our lifetimes again. I managed to speak to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yousef.
“I was also honored to meet the Canadian Prime Minister and Gordon Brown. They were very approachable and open.
