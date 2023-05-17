How Donald Trump Influenced ‘Ted Lasso’





Soccermanagers Pep Guardiola and Jrgen Klopp.Basketball coachJohn Wooden. Maybe even high school football coach Eric Taylor from “Friday Night Lights.” But . . . Donald Trump? ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikisha has revealed in an interview that the lead character he plays on the Apple TV+ show was actually inspired significantly by the ex-president.

Sudeikis, a ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum, developed Ted, an American football coach leading a British football team, nearly a decade ago in a fake ad titled ‘An American Coach in London’ .

In an interview with The Guardian, Sudeik said he initially conceived of Ted as a grumpier, more caustic figure. Ted “was more broadly ‘belligerent’ comedy, Sudeikis calls it, so why make the new version so warm and fuzzy?” Sudeikis told the Guardian: “It was the culture.”

Sudeikis described Trump’s influence and “what he unlocked in people…I hated that people weren’t listening to each other.” campaign, following a golden escalator ride down Trump Tower.

And this character that Sudeikis planned to revisit, to perhaps develop his own show? Sudeikis felt that Ted could no longer be angry and pompous, not in the face of Trump. He told the Guardian: “It was like, ‘Boy, I don’t want to add anything to this.’ Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him.” As CNN described it, “the character has become the warm, affable, positive quote-machine viewer that viewers first adored during the height of the pandemic in 2020.”

Instead of screaming, Ted’s character became folksy, supportive, and always positive, often to the point of extremes, sometimes to the point of criticizing “toxic positivity.” Three years later, some of that adorable charm may be fading a bit, while, as The Guardian writes, “the line between Sudeikis and his holy creation has blurred over time.”

But the show was rumored to end after that third season, and Sudeikis fell firmly on the side of the curtains for Ted. Discussing the “last day of filming” with The Guardian, he said: “The show may be over, but what we learned here… It’s not like Vegas: what happened here , stay here. No, what happened here, take it, take it to your village, take it to your family, take it to your next project. For real.”

