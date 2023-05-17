Commentary: Xi Jinping’s ambitions in Taiwan threaten China’s rise

Hide your shine, bide your time. This famous advice from Deng Xiaoping has served China well over the past 40 years.

Deng, the leader whose economic policies transformed China, understood that if his country was to grow richer and stronger, it had to avoid confrontation with the West.

But Xi Jinping, who has ruled China since 2012, has decided the era of waiting is over. It speaks of a China that dares to fight.

Although Xi does not literally mean that his country should go to war, he has signaled by his words and deeds that Beijing is ready to face its international rivals.

Xi argues that his policy is a response to US aggression. In the speech in which he called on the Chinese people to dare to fight, he accused the United States of following a policy of containment and suppression of China.

WRONG DIAGNOSIS

But Xi’s diagnosis of China’s situation is wrong in three crucial respects. He misinterprets American intentions. He exaggerates the threat that US policies pose to the Chinese economy. And he underestimates the risks of confrontation with America.

Chinese officials and scholars often privately claim that the United States is trying to thwart their country’s rise by luring China into a war against Taiwan.

But even if such a trap were set in Washington (it is not), there would be an easy way to avoid it. Xi should simply refrain from attacking or blockading Taiwan.

Like the Japanese before World War II, the Chinese complain that the United States is trying to strangle their economy. America denies any such intention, arguing that its restrictions on technology exports are narrowly aimed at China’s combat capability.

But even if the United States had a larger plan to thwart Chinese economic growth, such efforts would likely be futile.

Like most countries, China has its share of problems. But the country’s economic growth remains impressive. This year, China is expected to become the world’s largest car exporter, overtaking Japan.

China is doing particularly well with electronic vehicles which will dominate the future. Bill Gates argues that US technology export bans are likely to be counterproductive, encouraging China to develop its own capabilities much faster.

The founder of Microsoft told me recently: I don’t think the United States will ever succeed in preventing China from having good chips.

The CEOs of some of the most powerful companies in the West, like Apple’s Tim Cook, have made it clear that they have no intention of leaving China.

As a self-proclaimed Marxist, Xi should understand that global political power stems from economic power.

China does not need to win a murderous war to expand its international power and influence. Trade, aid and investment will do the job without any risk or bloodshed.

There are more than 120 countries in the world whose biggest trading partner is China much more than America. This gives China considerable influence.

The United States is frustrated that so many countries in the South have remained indifferent to the war against Ukraine.

But countries that increasingly look to China for trade and investment, such as Brazil or Indonesia, will listen at least as carefully to Beijing as Washington on major international issues.

This is even more true for countries heavily indebted to China, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Angola or Zambia.

China’s prowess in building new infrastructure is also bolstering its influence. A US official sighs that America cannot compete with the kind of money Beijing can throw at Southeast Asia.

And China’s influence extends far beyond its near abroad. Chinese companies are currently building metro systems in the Egyptian and Colombian capitals.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

So what could go wrong? The obvious answer is a war. China is visibly preparing to invade Taiwan.

Xi’s nationalist rhetoric is creating a dangerous mix of hubris and paranoia in Beijing. Tong Zhao, an academic, is worried about the Chinese leader taking over Taiwan.

But if Xi pulled the trigger on Taiwan and America entered the conflict, as President Joe Biden promised, the Chinese leader would have started a third world war, with incalculable consequences for his own country and the rest. of the world.

Even if Taiwan quickly capitulated or the United States stood aside, China’s global image would be forever transformed.

Every Western company or country that currently sits on the fence over China would have to join a tough sanctions regime. The globalized economy would split into pieces with enormous costs for all parties involved.

Despite the risks involved, Xi can believe that a successful conquest of Taiwan would secure his place in the history books as the leader who completed the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people.

But leaders with an eye to the history books can often find that events are beyond their control.

Vladimir Putin is the last strongman to have had his hopes for a short and glorious war turned horribly wrong. Putin was leading a country that could no longer aspire to great power status based on economic might.

Xi still has this economic path to national greatness open. He should take it.

About the Author:

Gideon Rachman is chief foreign affairs columnist for the Financial Times.