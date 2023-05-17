Turkey’s President Erdogan heads for a runoff election that will decide who will lead a key NATO country

ANKARA, Turkey – Voters in Turkey will return to the polls in two weeks for a second round of elections to decide whether conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main rival will lead a country struggling with skyrocketing inflation as he plays a key role in the expansion of NATO and the Middle East.

The May 28 second round of presidential elections that election officials announced on Monday will allow Turkey to decide whether the nation remains under the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or if it can move down the longer path. democratic that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has claimed he can deliver.

As in previous years, the nationalist Erdogan led a very divisive campaign.

He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with “terrorists” and supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights. As the devout leader of the predominantly Muslim country, grounded in secular principles, Erdogan has won support from conservative voters and courted more Islamists with his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while boosting the defense industry and infrastructure projects from Turkey.

Some voters said the results announced on Monday should bolster Turkish democracy by reminding Erdogan of the importance of convincing voters.

For others, Sunday’s vote showed just how polarized Turkey has become.