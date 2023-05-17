Donald Trump provoked the ire of the villagers





Donald Trump has made many enemies in his nearly eight decades on earth, and for good reason: He’s a sexual predator who ran a fake university and fake charity, separated from migrant families at disastrous ends, implemented racist policies and tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election because he simply couldn’t admit he had lost. But this week, he made a new, perhaps surprising enemy: the Village People.

Yes, we’re talking about the 70s band best known for songs like YMCA and Macho Man. On Monday, Karen Willis, the band’s manager and wife of its lead singer, sent Trump’s attorney a cease and desist demanding that the ex-president stop using impersonators, after a video of a group of Village People lookalikes playing Macho Man at Mar-a-Lago has gone viral. Since then, we’ve been inundated with posts on social media regarding the imitation performance. [which] many fans, as well as the general public, mistakenly believe they are VILLAGE PEOPLE in violation of Lanham Law, Willis wrote. Therefore, the performance has and continues to confuse the audience as to why Village People would even engage in such a performance. We do not have. She added: Although my husband has tolerated your patrons using his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to create public confusion over the endorsement.

If Trump fails to cease and desist from any further unauthorized use of the Village People’s image in association with the songs and his campaign (or in a personal capacity), Willis said the band will sue in justice to stop the use of not only the Village People branding. and clothing, but also music.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

In response, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told TMZ quite bluntly! I will only deal with the Village People’s attorney, if they have one, not the wife of any of the members. He added that they [the members of the band] should be grateful that President Trump allowed them to find their names in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still there.

In other Trump legal news, he is still trying to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from his criminal investigation into his attempt to nullify Georgia’s election results. According to the Washington Post:

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia asked a judge on Monday to dismiss a motion Trump attorneys seeking to dismiss evidence gathered by a special grand jury. , saying the former president is trying to block an investigation before charges are filed. The prosecution’s filing followed a March 20 motion by Trump’s Georgia-based legal team that sought to block the release of a final report issued in January by the special grand jury and to exclude the use of any evidence derived from his investigation, claiming it was conducted under an unconstitutional law and through an unlawful and unconstitutional process that violated Trump’s due process rights. In a response filed late Monday afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) said the motion that was joined last month by Cathy Latham, a Georgia Republican and alternative voter of Trump who was named as a target in the investigation, was procedurally flawed and advances[d] baseless arguments.

Willis wrote in the filing that Trump and Latham are not just following the ordinary course of the law. They seek to restrict a criminal investigation before charges are filed or even sought; they demand that the judicial system place them above and outside the common administration of the penal law; and they do so by raising arguments for which they have no merit, or which they have not joined in due time, or which they have already failed, or which have no basis in law.

