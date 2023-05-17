Narendra Modi | Congress slams PM Modi over Rozgar Melas, saying he destroyed governance





Congress said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed governance and alleged he had organized Rozgar Melas to look like he was personally giving jobs to young people. At the last Rozgar Mela on Tuesday, Modi virtually distributed 71,000 appointment letters while ministers were dispatched to 45 locations across the country to physically distribute letters on his behalf. A cut-out of Modi was set up in the capital so new recruits could pose for photos, holding a sign that shouted Rozgar Mela and prominently featured the prime minister’s name. These events were organized as part of the governments pledge to donate 10 lakh jobs in the next year. Congress wondered how giving 10 lakh jobs counts as an achievement. Congress Chief of Communications Jairam Ramesh said: By personalizing governance like never before, this prime minister has destroyed governance. He took it to new lows through his Rozgar Melas as if he personally created these jobs, as if he personally pays those who get these jobs, and as if those who get these jobs should feel beholden to him and him alone. Ramesh said: Young people looking for jobs in this country know that it is this Prime Minister who has destroyed thousands and thousands of jobs in both government and the private sector through demonetization , the defective GST, the paralysis of MSMEs and the large-scale privatization of PSUs. Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said: Modi has shattered the dreams of 18 crore young people over the past nine years (after he) promised to create two crore jobs every year. There are 30 lakh vacancies in government but the prime minister has turned the distribution of 71,000 appointment letters into a mega event. The Congress will give an appropriate response to the betrayal of the youth by the Modi government. Congress has criticized the Rozgar Melas, where the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues distribute nomination letters to selected candidates. Congress has accused Modi of creating hype around routine hiring to cover up the scourge of unemployment under his rule. After a similar Rozgar Mela a few months ago, Congress Leader Shaktisinh Gohil said: The 75,000 beneficiaries you claim have given jobs, please provide their names and phone numbers and the departments where they will work. Create a dedicated website and make the information public. Anyone can check who got jobs in Prime Ministers Rozgar Mela. Did you really give jobs to these people? Or did you just hire them under contract? And what are the procedures that were followed for the selection of these candidates? There should be transparency; please tell the nation to whom and how these jobs were distributed. Also explain how long these positions have remained vacant. Another Congress spokesman, Pawan Khera, said last year: Nobody saw the jobs crisis and suddenly this tamasha of Rozgar Mela got organized. The Prime Minister has a special talent for creating spectacles out of crises. We also saw such a tamasha during Covid. His guru LK Advani had rightly said that Modi was an event manager. Modi said on Tuesday that every policy formulated over the past nine years has acted as a doorway to create jobs for young people. Newly recruited staff will be appointed to various positions including gramin dak sevaks, post inspectors, trade and ticket clerks, junior clerks and typists, junior accountants, track maintainers, sub – section officers, lower division clerks, sub-prefects, tax assistants, police non-commissioned officers, inspectors, nurses, security non-commissioned officers, firefighters, sub-accountants, sub-commissioners of accounts, sub-accountants , auditors, constables, deputy chiefs of police, deputy commanders, principals, qualified teachers, assistant registrars and assistant teachers, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-slams-pm-modi-over-rozgar-melas-says-he-has-destroyed-governance/cid/1937390

