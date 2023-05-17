Xi Jinping Doesn’t Stop Persecution in China: Regime Orders Beijing LGBT Center Shut Down

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard outside the Swedish Embassy during the opening ceremony of Diversity Week in Beijing (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

An LGBTQ rights group in Beijing it became the latest Chinese organization to be forced to close due to the Xi Jinping regime’s crackdown.

Due to forces beyond our control, we regret to announce that the Beijing LGBT Center ceased to operate todaythe center said Monday evening in a text posted on the group’s official account on the WeChat platform.

The shutdown represents a critical blow for groups that could once go public her advocacy work for LGBTQ+ rights.

They are not the first group, nor the largest, but because the Beijing LGBT Center was in Beijing, it represented the Chinese LGBT movement, said a Chinese activist who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

In our political, economic and cultural center, having this type of organization was a symbol of the presence of the LGBT movementAGGREGATE.

Xi Jinping’s regime is stepping up the persecution against the Chinese people (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

The Beijing LGBT Center had described its mission as evolutionary. Started as a safe space for the community to hold events then became an advocacy group with the aim of improving the living conditions of the sexually diverse community.

They also offered low-cost emotional health counseling and posted lists of LGBTQ-friendly medical professionals.

For its part, the human rights NGO Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) denounced new pressure and harassment from China against lawyers like Zhou Shifeng, who is under police surveillance without the possibility of leaving his apartment.

According to the CHRD, Zhou, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in August 2016 and released in September 2022, is under police surveillance, with people checking the door of his house and apartment.

His phone and account on the social network Wechat are also monitored. In addition, he was prevented from visiting the mother of one of his friends on Mother’s Day, May 14, the NGO said on Monday via Twitter, a censored network in the country.

The NGO also warned against pressure against Li Heping, one of the country’s most renowned activist defenders and who was sentenced in 2017 to three years in prison for subversion.

CHRD Sec. Li’s landlord came to her door with ten other people to try to forcefully evict her. despite signing a five-year lease that expires on August 17.

Lawyer Zhou Shifeng detained by the Chinese regime



The owner even threatened to kill him and they broke the windows of his apartment. Li called the police, who sided with the owner, CHRD said.

Zhou and Li were detained along with numerous other lawyers from firms defending activists and dissidents. (or relatives of these lawyers), in the so-called 709 campaign which began in 2015 against this group.

Finally, the NGO also assures that the police have questioned the activist Zhu Chengzhi in recent days for the follow-up of a preliminary investigation against Wang Aizhong, accused of having caused fights and disturbances.

These charges, according to CHRD, are being used by authorities as a pretext to imprison critics of the government, including those who post comments or share information on the internet that they consider a threat to political stability.

(With information from AP and EFE)

