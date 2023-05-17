Politics
The vision of conservatism is a psychodrama of self-interest
Suella Braverman
The Conservative Party knows it is going down the drain. You can tell this not only because many of them already have their eye on the soon to be vacant captaincy, but also because they think they can get it by rolling in the iceberg again, but this time even more difficult.
For some reason the Conservative Party is having not one but two completely deranged ‘conventions’ over the weekend and this week, and both are looking to outdo the other in their utter and utter failure to understand the inevitable consequences of absolutely everything they’ve done.
It’s commendable, in a way. The psychodrama of self-interest has been all that has preoccupied most of them for a very long time, so we ordinary people should be grateful that they have now hired a range of inexpensive convention facilities in which the do, freeing up at least some of them to work with the daily grind of running the country. It has not always been the case.
Boris Johnson’s biggest fans gathered in Bournemouth on Saturday to listen to Andrea Jenkyns sing the national anthem, twice, and bid for bottles of wine signed by Boris Johnson. These people really think bringing Boris back would solve their problems. It is suspected that they also believe that Hiroshima was mainly the fault of the people who failed to vacuum it up adequately.
This week, in a former parish hall near Westminster, various senior Tories will walk in and out of the National Conservatism Conference to talk about a seemingly new form of conservatism called ‘National Conservatism’ which is absolutely not new and will not certainly not to answer their prayers. Jacob Rees-Mogg kicked things off by casually announcing that when he was in government they tried to rig the election, but it didn’t work. He really did that. Here’s the quote in full: “Parties that try to gerrymander eventually find their clever ploy comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found insisting on voter ID for elections,” he said. -he declares.
“We found that the people who didn’t have ID were older people and they generally voted Conservative. So we made it difficult for our own constituents and we disrupted a system that worked perfectly well. For most of the past two years, every Conservative who was asked the question tried to claim with very little success that the new voter ID laws should “restore faith in the electoral system”, although they never disappeared.
Just casually announcing what everyone already knew – that it was just a fully corrupted scam and everyone around the cabinet table knew it – is the kind of thing that was shocking, but we’re all so exhausted it’s hard to tell if anyone still cares.
The first day’s “keynote” came from Suella Braverman. The Home Secretary has never been one to be bound by the conventional rules of politics. In the final days of Johnson’s administration, she announced on live television that she was running to be party leader, but without leaving cabinet first and without actually calling on Johnson to resign.
It’s the kind of thing you can only do if your understanding of how politics works isn’t beyond that of a particularly weak gerbil, which is usually the kind of handicap that keeps people from reaching the highest policy levels. Braverman, on the other hand, is bolstered — not crushed — by her own stupidity.
Two different protesters tried to stop him, but what was the point? Nobody can. Braverman is still working, completely free from any contact with reality.
She believes that “Keir Starmer could be the very first female Prime Minister of the Labor Party”. It was supposed to be some sort of trans-based gag, but it was actually just an accidental admission that the next election is already lost. This isn’t the kind of thing home secretaries tend to do, because home secretaries have never been so dense.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/opinion/2023/05/16/vision-for-conservatism-is-psychodrama-of-self-interest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DeSantis and Trump’s endorsement fight take a bizarre turn
- The vision of conservatism is a psychodrama of self-interest
- Madonna becomes ridiculously close to Colombian singer Maluma | Entertainment
- New study finds NHL ‘enforcers’ die younger than other hockey players
- Shein Teams Up With Queen Of Raw To Save DeadStock From The Fashion Industry
- New Henckels Technology Center Enables Value Chain Collaboration and Product Innovation
- How to Become a Sex Therapist – Forbes Advisor
- Xi Jinping Doesn’t Stop Persecution in China: Regime Orders Beijing LGBT Center Shut Down
- Narendra Modi | Congress slams PM Modi over Rozgar Melas, saying he destroyed governance
- UK MP faces sexual assault investigation by police
- Massachusetts U.S. attorney resigns after DOJ probe
- Zendaya taps into old Hollywood codes in Venice