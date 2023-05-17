The vision of conservatism is a psychodrama of self-interest

Suella Braverman

The Conservative Party knows it is going down the drain. You can tell this not only because many of them already have their eye on the soon to be vacant captaincy, but also because they think they can get it by rolling in the iceberg again, but this time even more difficult.

For some reason the Conservative Party is having not one but two completely deranged ‘conventions’ over the weekend and this week, and both are looking to outdo the other in their utter and utter failure to understand the inevitable consequences of absolutely everything they’ve done.

It’s commendable, in a way. The psychodrama of self-interest has been all that has preoccupied most of them for a very long time, so we ordinary people should be grateful that they have now hired a range of inexpensive convention facilities in which the do, freeing up at least some of them to work with the daily grind of running the country. It has not always been the case.

Boris Johnson’s biggest fans gathered in Bournemouth on Saturday to listen to Andrea Jenkyns sing the national anthem, twice, and bid for bottles of wine signed by Boris Johnson. These people really think bringing Boris back would solve their problems. It is suspected that they also believe that Hiroshima was mainly the fault of the people who failed to vacuum it up adequately.

This week, in a former parish hall near Westminster, various senior Tories will walk in and out of the National Conservatism Conference to talk about a seemingly new form of conservatism called ‘National Conservatism’ which is absolutely not new and will not certainly not to answer their prayers. Jacob Rees-Mogg kicked things off by casually announcing that when he was in government they tried to rig the election, but it didn’t work. He really did that. Here’s the quote in full: “Parties that try to gerrymander eventually find their clever ploy comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found insisting on voter ID for elections,” he said. -he declares.

“We found that the people who didn’t have ID were older people and they generally voted Conservative. So we made it difficult for our own constituents and we disrupted a system that worked perfectly well. For most of the past two years, every Conservative who was asked the question tried to claim with very little success that the new voter ID laws should “restore faith in the electoral system”, although they never disappeared.

Just casually announcing what everyone already knew – that it was just a fully corrupted scam and everyone around the cabinet table knew it – is the kind of thing that was shocking, but we’re all so exhausted it’s hard to tell if anyone still cares.

The first day’s “keynote” came from Suella Braverman. The Home Secretary has never been one to be bound by the conventional rules of politics. In the final days of Johnson’s administration, she announced on live television that she was running to be party leader, but without leaving cabinet first and without actually calling on Johnson to resign.

It’s the kind of thing you can only do if your understanding of how politics works isn’t beyond that of a particularly weak gerbil, which is usually the kind of handicap that keeps people from reaching the highest policy levels. Braverman, on the other hand, is bolstered — not crushed — by her own stupidity.

Two different protesters tried to stop him, but what was the point? Nobody can. Braverman is still working, completely free from any contact with reality.

She believes that “Keir Starmer could be the very first female Prime Minister of the Labor Party”. It was supposed to be some sort of trans-based gag, but it was actually just an accidental admission that the next election is already lost. This isn’t the kind of thing home secretaries tend to do, because home secretaries have never been so dense.