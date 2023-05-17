DeSantis and Trump’s endorsement fight take a bizarre turn





The approval battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump is reaching a boiling point.

Never Back Down, the leading super PAC backing DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nod, rolled out an endorsement list of more than 50 New Hampshire state lawmakers on Tuesday, including four who previously announced their support for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

One of those lawmakers, State Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, later told NBC News that she “supported both” Trump and DeSantis, explaining that “DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future. , and Trump is great now.”

Another state lawmaker, Rep. Lisa Smart, denied supporting DeSantis, insisting in a statement that she still supports Trump and accusing Never Back Down of playing ‘games’ with his approval. .

“I was so incredibly proud to join many of my colleagues in supporting President Donald J. Trump last month and my support for him has not changed,” Smart said in a statement provided by the Trump campaign. “I am appalled at the games played by Never Back Down and will not participate in any activity with Ron DeSantis.”

A spokesperson for Never Back Down pushed back against Smart’s refusal, providing a copy of an endorsement pledge form she signed pledging to support DeSantis.

The back-and-forth marked a bizarre escalation in the ongoing proxy war between Trump and DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign in the coming weeks. Over the weekend, DeSantis cruised through Iowa — the nation’s crucial first caucus state — and on Monday his political operation moved to a new office in Tallahassee.

His aides also began inviting top donors and supporters to an event in Miami later this month, signaling he is close to a presidential announcement.

Endorsements don’t necessarily win primaries or elections, but they are useful tools for shaping a campaign’s narrative, giving candidates a list of well-known backers who can vouch for them.

Trump in particular has amassed a long list of congressional Republicans who support his campaign — a list that includes more than half of Florida’s GOP congressional delegation.

DeSantis, meanwhile, was endorsed by four members of Congress: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Bob Good (R-Va.) and Laurel Lee (R-Fla. ), who served as DeSantis’ secretary of state before winning his House seat last year.

Still, DeSantis has bolstered his roster of supporters in recent days. Ahead of his visit to Iowa on Saturday, he scored a list of 37 endorsements from Iowa state lawmakers, including state Senate Speaker Amy Sinclair and House Majority Leader , Matt Windschitl.

However, Axios reported on Monday that at least three of the people on its latest list of Iowa supporters had not been consulted beforehand by Trump’s team and were still undecided in the race.

That was followed by Tuesday’s list of 51 endorsements from New Hampshire state lawmakers, all of whom signed forms pledging their support for the governor, according to Never Back Down.

North Carolina GOP overturns abortion veto, enacting 12-week ban on LA strip club becoming only in US to unionize

He also landed two other key endorsements on Tuesday, with Florida State Senate Speaker Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner lending their support to his presidential ambitions.

These endorsements gave DeSantis political momentum at a critical time in his political career.

Despite early polls showing him far behind Trump in the race for the GOP presidential nod, his allies remain optimistic about his chances in key early-voting states such as Iowa, pointing to his long list of endorsements and his high favor numbers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4007178-desantis-trump-endorsement-fight-takes-bizarre-turn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos