India’s Indo-Pacific footprint set to expand during Prime Minister Modi’s air visit to Papua New Guinea

A 19-gun salute, accompanied by a red carpet of welcome, awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Air India One lands in Port Moresby, capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), in the northern Australia this Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be in the largest Pacific island country for less than 24 hours during his trip from the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, Japan (May 19-21) to the Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney (24 may).

PNG is not only a resource-rich country – it has recoverable reserves estimated at around 23 million ounces of gold, 500 million barrels of oil and 35 trillion cubic feet of natural gas – but it is also strategically located in the Indo-Pacific region.

In recent years, the strategic waters have seen much turbulence as China continues to gain influence in the region, particularly in the Solomon Islands, thanks to the southward extension of its controversial Belt and Road Initiative ( BIS).

As well as holding bilateral talks with James Marape, his counterpart from Papua New Guinea – also currently the country’s acting foreign minister – Prime Minister Modi will attend the Forum for Indo-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC).

He will meet other Pacific Islands Forum leaders at the event which deepened India’s relationship with countries in the region with the evolving Act East policy.

This whirlwind visit also advances Prime Minister Modi’s vision to use his current G20 Presidency to elevate the voice of the South and the importance of South-South cooperation to collectively shape the global agenda.

Interestingly, US President Joe Biden – also traveling from Hiroshima to Sydney – would also be in PNG’s capital next Monday in what would be the first time a sitting US president has visited a Pacific island nation.

“India is a huge country, a global economic power – and it is good for PNG that we have a good relationship with them. India is currently ranked as the fourth largest economy in the world and will continue to grow,” Marape said ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister reviewed preparations for the visit during a high-level meeting with Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, Indian High Commissioner to the island nation.

After his arrival, Prime Minister Modi is due to meet with members of the Indian community in Port Moresby. The approximately 3,000 members of the Indian diaspora in PNG continue to make significant contributions to the economy and society of the island nation.

According to Marape, the National Executive Council of Papua New Guinea has endorsed some “possible deliverables” to be formalized during Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

It includes Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on cooperation in Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), on consultation of foreign offices, between the electoral commissions of the two nations, between Prasar Bharati and the National Broadcasting Corporation PNG, reciprocal visa-on-arrival agreements, visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, cultural exchange program (CEP), among others.

“Cabinet directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise with relevant sectoral agencies and departments to ensure that the above deliverables are ready in time to be announced during my meeting with Prime Minister Modi,” Marape said.

An appeal was also issued by Marape to the people of Papua New Guinea to be “cautious” in light of the “increasing number of comments, on social media and the general public” in the run-up to visits by the two world leaders.

“I want to call on all commentators in Papua New Guinea, on social and mainstream media, to refrain from unnecessary comments and innuendo about the visits of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi,” the Prime Minister said. Minister Marape earlier this month.

“Such visits are not easy to arrange, as Papua New Guinea is not the only country in the Indo-Pacific region that they could have chosen to visit, especially at a time like this.

“Let’s not take these visits for granted. I call on all mainstream and social media commentators to refrain from drawing unnecessary inferences, especially on topics you know little about, such as global geopolitics and various other issues,” he added.

Besides the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), the 18 Pacific Island leaders from Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu will also participate in the Pacific Islands Forum.