Villagers feud with Donald Trump





Villagers (instagram.com)

This has to be the strangest sentence you will read today: the villagers are currently in a dispute with the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Victor Wills, lead singer of The Village People, reiterates his demand to Trump, imploring him to stop using the band’s music. Only this time things have gone a bit further, and he and the group seem ready to make things worse if they have to.

On Monday, May 15, Karen Willis delivered a cease and desist letter to Joe Tacopina, Trump’s attorney, urging him to take immediate action. Written by Willis, the director of Village People and wife of Victor Willis, it explicitly addresses a recent video captured at Mar-a-Lago, showing Trump dancing excitedly to the tune of “Macho Man” by The Village People, with a group of individuals dressed as The Village People joining in the choreography.

You must love Trumps dance moves! pic.twitter.com/RWF3C9mjzw

— Lyndy (@MJisMAGA) May 12, 2023

Willis described the performance she saw as “unauthorized” and her concern that the video would lead to a widespread misconception among fans and the general public that the real Village People were there, performing, which which could easily be seen as an endorsement of the former leader. and his current campaign.

She also claimed that the performance amounted to a violation of a copyright law protecting trademark owners from “use of comparable trademarks likely to confuse consumers.” In the letter, she said the specific law she highlights protects against unauthorized use of the Village People’s image and business attire. Admittedly, the use of the group’s image and likeness at Mar-a-Lago was not permitted. Although my husband has tolerated your customers using his Village People music, we cannot allow him to confuse the public about the approval.

Florida law will allow doctors to refuse treatment to LGBTQ patients

The Village People singer sent Trump a cease and desist for a performance of “Macho Man” at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/meHYWMOjgf

— Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 15, 2023

Trump has been using beloved Village People classics like “YMCA” and “Macho Man” at his rallies and campaign parties for years now. Although initially appearing to accept this practice, at least by some members of the Village People, this letter indicates a change of heart. Several years ago, social media posts indicated that some of the musicians were thrilled when their singles resurfaced on the Billboard charts after major events, but that no longer seems to be the goal.

The letter further mentions that unless the ex-president and current candidate refrains from using the Village People’s music and likeness, they will take legal action in the form of a lawsuit, which he knows very well at this point.

In response to the letter, Tacopina, Trump’s attorney, reportedly told TMZ, “I will communicate exclusively with the Village People’s attorney, provided they have one, rather than a member’s spouse.” of the group. But they should be grateful that President Trump allowed them to find their name in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metroweekly.com/2023/05/the-village-people-are-feuding-with-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos