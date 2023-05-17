Politics
Europe must be careful what it wishes with Turkey – POLITICO
Mujtaba Rahman is the head of the Eurasia Groups Europe practice and a columnist for POLITICO Europe. He tweets at @Mij_Europe.
The parliamentary elections and the first round of presidential elections in Turkey were a huge victory for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.
Contrary to expectations, Erdoans’ ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its People’s Alliance, including the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won a majority in parliament. What’s more, the longtime leader scored well above pollsters predicted in the first round of the presidential election, with 49.42% over his main opposition rival, the Party leader People’s Republican (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, who won 44.95% of the vote. voice.
Barring any major surprises, Erdoan now looks set to secure a second-round victory in two weeks, on May 28. And, oddly, some members of the European Union will breathe a sigh of relief.
Both in Brussels and other EU capitals, there were growing fears that a Kldarolu presidency would attempt to redefine and qualitatively advance Turkey’s relationship with the EU. This would not only involve modernizing the EU-Turkey customs union and seeking a deal on visa liberalisation, but it would also potentially involve trying to relaunch the long-frozen accession negotiations.
However, the timing of Kldarolus’ victory and a reset of the offer would be incredibly awkward for the EU, coming just as bloc capitals are beginning to soberly debate and digest the profound implications of EU membership. Ukraine to the EU.
In fact, the leaders of the blocs are now likely to formally open membership talks with Kyiv at their December summit.
Senior EU officials fear Kldarolus’s desire to relaunch EU-Turkey accession talks could complicate highly sensitive debate over enlargement and Ukraine, even as Kyiv enjoys significantly wider political support than Ankara upon accession. Indeed, some in Brussels, as well as many EU capitals, believe that the price of admitting Ukraine alongside the Western Balkans into the EU could be the need to be clear that Turkey will never join.
At some point we will have to clarify that Ukraine and the Western Balkans are the last enlargement. It is inconceivable that the EU could absorb both Turkey and Ukraine at the same time. The market won’t take it, a senior official told me on condition of anonymity.
And because of Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine’s membership has more momentum. Indeed, even if achieved over a period of a decade or two, its admission into the bloc is now seen as some sort of geopolitical necessity. Ukraine is a game-changer when it comes to Turkey, so the well-placed senior EU official put it.
Publicly, EU leaders would of course welcome a Kldarolu presidency, should he win. They would also support his reform agenda and signal a desire to work more constructively with him. But the war in Ukraine has made Turkey a lower priority for the bloc, falling victim not only to long-standing EU reservations and prejudice, but also to geopolitical imperatives.
So if Kldarolu were to win on May 28, member countries would have to scramble and put Turkey on the agenda at their June summit to strategize.
But the result of this discussion is already clear: the EU would seek refuge in constructive ambiguity. This means that in the event of a victory for the opposition, the accession negotiations would probably be relaunched, but in the knowledge that they would remain open. And rather than explicitly reject Kldarolus’ advances, both sides would instead focus on a narrower, short-term positive agenda.
Or, as another senior EU official put it: why waste political credit for killing a process that is already dead? This was essentially the approach of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was personally opposed to Turkey’s EU membership but agreed to remain ambiguous.
In other words, firm and ambitious promises to reset the relationship would be unlikely.
But the EU should be careful what it wishes for.
While it is true that if Erdoan wins, the otherwise difficult debate over bloc-widening politics would be avoided and relations would settle back into the familiar pattern of friendly, transactional and hostile politics that both sides know and understand. , many challenges would remain and likely grow under his continued presidency.
In the very short term, relations would probably be calmed down. Brussels is said to be prioritizing $7 billion in financial aid to help Turkey recover from the devastating earthquakes in February, while Ankara is likely to prove more receptive to mounting pressure from the EU and the United States to curb circumvention of Russian sanctions.
Erdo’s efforts to save the UN-backed Black Sea Grains Agreement between Russia and Ukraine would also be welcome in Europe. And while blaming the EU for not doing more, Ankara is reportedly still working with Brussels to secure billions of euros in aid funding for the 3.5 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.
But Kldarolu would actually prove even more receptive to growing pressure to curb the circumvention of Russian sanctions. And he would also be much more likely to redouble his efforts to save the Black Sea grains deal.
Under Kldarolu, Ankara would also work much more constructively with Brussels on the handling of Syrian refugees.
But in the medium to long term, if Erdoan does indeed win, further democratic setbacks and competing geopolitical interests will significantly rekindle tensions. Turkey’s accession talks will remain frozen; updating the 2016 migration pact, or respecting some of its clauses, will remain highly unlikely; Brussels will continue to deny visa-free travel to the bloc for Turkish nationals; and there will be no movement on updating the 1995 EU-Turkey customs union. Instead, the stagnant relationship between the EU and Turkey will only deteriorate further.
Bilateral disputes between Turkey on one side and EU members Greece and/or Cyprus on the other will also risk stoking tensions between Ankara and the wider bloc, which could presage another effort. of Erdoan to liberate refugees and migrants in Europe. It could also stoke military tensions, particularly if Turkey resumes hydrocarbon exploration in disputed waters.
Overall, what the elections in Turkey have clearly revealed is the absence of a clear policy between the EU and Turkey.
Better than the devil, you know, is no substitute.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-careful-wishes-turkey-presidential-election-2023-recep-tayyip-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What’s up Xi Jinping? China is not doing well, here is the proof
- Europe must be careful what it wishes with Turkey – POLITICO
- Democracy Alerts – Democrats reintroduce bill to expand US Supreme Court
- Time for my Bollywood debut, US envoy wonders after meeting Shah Rukh Khan | Latest India News
- WERE IN! Women’s rowing named after NCAA Championship Field
- Men’s golf remains second in NCAA regional championship
- Growing sustainable daily necessities using mushrooms
- Monkeypox cases on the rise in Chicago, health officials warn
- Villagers feud with Donald Trump
- India’s Indo-Pacific footprint set to expand during Prime Minister Modi’s air visit to Papua New Guinea
- Minnesota State Fair unveils lineup of free entertainment for 2023
- Audacy shares suspended from NYSE to be delisted – Billboard