Europe must be careful what it wishes with Turkey – POLITICO

Mujtaba Rahman is the head of the Eurasia Groups Europe practice and a columnist for POLITICO Europe. He tweets at @Mij_Europe.

The parliamentary elections and the first round of presidential elections in Turkey were a huge victory for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Contrary to expectations, Erdoans’ ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its People’s Alliance, including the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won a majority in parliament. What’s more, the longtime leader scored well above pollsters predicted in the first round of the presidential election, with 49.42% over his main opposition rival, the Party leader People’s Republican (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, who won 44.95% of the vote. voice.

Barring any major surprises, Erdoan now looks set to secure a second-round victory in two weeks, on May 28. And, oddly, some members of the European Union will breathe a sigh of relief.

Both in Brussels and other EU capitals, there were growing fears that a Kldarolu presidency would attempt to redefine and qualitatively advance Turkey’s relationship with the EU. This would not only involve modernizing the EU-Turkey customs union and seeking a deal on visa liberalisation, but it would also potentially involve trying to relaunch the long-frozen accession negotiations.

However, the timing of Kldarolus’ victory and a reset of the offer would be incredibly awkward for the EU, coming just as bloc capitals are beginning to soberly debate and digest the profound implications of EU membership. Ukraine to the EU.

In fact, the leaders of the blocs are now likely to formally open membership talks with Kyiv at their December summit.

Senior EU officials fear Kldarolus’s desire to relaunch EU-Turkey accession talks could complicate highly sensitive debate over enlargement and Ukraine, even as Kyiv enjoys significantly wider political support than Ankara upon accession. Indeed, some in Brussels, as well as many EU capitals, believe that the price of admitting Ukraine alongside the Western Balkans into the EU could be the need to be clear that Turkey will never join.

At some point we will have to clarify that Ukraine and the Western Balkans are the last enlargement. It is inconceivable that the EU could absorb both Turkey and Ukraine at the same time. The market won’t take it, a senior official told me on condition of anonymity.

And because of Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine’s membership has more momentum. Indeed, even if achieved over a period of a decade or two, its admission into the bloc is now seen as some sort of geopolitical necessity. Ukraine is a game-changer when it comes to Turkey, so the well-placed senior EU official put it.

Publicly, EU leaders would of course welcome a Kldarolu presidency, should he win. They would also support his reform agenda and signal a desire to work more constructively with him. But the war in Ukraine has made Turkey a lower priority for the bloc, falling victim not only to long-standing EU reservations and prejudice, but also to geopolitical imperatives.

So if Kldarolu were to win on May 28, member countries would have to scramble and put Turkey on the agenda at their June summit to strategize.

But the result of this discussion is already clear: the EU would seek refuge in constructive ambiguity. This means that in the event of a victory for the opposition, the accession negotiations would probably be relaunched, but in the knowledge that they would remain open. And rather than explicitly reject Kldarolus’ advances, both sides would instead focus on a narrower, short-term positive agenda.

Or, as another senior EU official put it: why waste political credit for killing a process that is already dead? This was essentially the approach of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was personally opposed to Turkey’s EU membership but agreed to remain ambiguous.

In other words, firm and ambitious promises to reset the relationship would be unlikely.

But the EU should be careful what it wishes for.

While it is true that if Erdoan wins, the otherwise difficult debate over bloc-widening politics would be avoided and relations would settle back into the familiar pattern of friendly, transactional and hostile politics that both sides know and understand. , many challenges would remain and likely grow under his continued presidency.

In the very short term, relations would probably be calmed down. Brussels is said to be prioritizing $7 billion in financial aid to help Turkey recover from the devastating earthquakes in February, while Ankara is likely to prove more receptive to mounting pressure from the EU and the United States to curb circumvention of Russian sanctions.

Erdo’s efforts to save the UN-backed Black Sea Grains Agreement between Russia and Ukraine would also be welcome in Europe. And while blaming the EU for not doing more, Ankara is reportedly still working with Brussels to secure billions of euros in aid funding for the 3.5 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.

But Kldarolu would actually prove even more receptive to growing pressure to curb the circumvention of Russian sanctions. And he would also be much more likely to redouble his efforts to save the Black Sea grains deal.

Under Kldarolu, Ankara would also work much more constructively with Brussels on the handling of Syrian refugees.

But in the medium to long term, if Erdoan does indeed win, further democratic setbacks and competing geopolitical interests will significantly rekindle tensions. Turkey’s accession talks will remain frozen; updating the 2016 migration pact, or respecting some of its clauses, will remain highly unlikely; Brussels will continue to deny visa-free travel to the bloc for Turkish nationals; and there will be no movement on updating the 1995 EU-Turkey customs union. Instead, the stagnant relationship between the EU and Turkey will only deteriorate further.

Bilateral disputes between Turkey on one side and EU members Greece and/or Cyprus on the other will also risk stoking tensions between Ankara and the wider bloc, which could presage another effort. of Erdoan to liberate refugees and migrants in Europe. It could also stoke military tensions, particularly if Turkey resumes hydrocarbon exploration in disputed waters.

Overall, what the elections in Turkey have clearly revealed is the absence of a clear policy between the EU and Turkey.

Better than the devil, you know, is no substitute.