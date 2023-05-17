Politics
What’s up Xi Jinping? China is not doing well, here is the proof
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese economy does not seem to be doing well. The latest data from April show this.
This month, economic data has far exceeded expectations. The economy continues to show an “uneven recovery path” from the impact of Covid-19.
Industrial production in April rose 5.6% year-on-year, compared to 3.9% in March. But this is at odds with what economists, who were interviewed in the poll, had hoped Reuters10.9%.
Retail sales also increased by 18.4%. However, that figure is lower than economists’ estimates that it jumped 21%.
Investment also increased by 4.7%. But again, this is also lower than the 5.5% expected.
“China is in a recovery phase from last year,” said Winnie Wu, equity strategist at BofA Securities China. CNBC InternationalWednesday (5/16/2023).
“The numbers are positive as we just saw. But is the recovery good enough for the market, is it good enough to meet investors’ expectations. That’s the big question here,” he said. declared.
He said that China’s economy was failing to meet investors’ expectations was a problem. He added that the momentum of pent-up Chinese demand appeared to be fading.
“Recovering incomes, job security and confidence will take time,” he said.
Stocks in China also appear to have lost most of the gains seen this year. The Shenzhen Component Index, for example, fell 4.67% (qtd) and rose only 1.48% (ytd) while falling 9.5% from at its peak in early February.
Other recent data in China shows that the country’s growth is uneven. China’s Caixin General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in April.
It was the first reading below 50 in three months. A score above 50 signifies growth while below signifies contraction.
The National Bureau of Statistics’ manufacturing PMI also fell to 49.2 in April. While in March it was still 51.9.
April imports also fell 7.9%. Missed the estimate that exports would increase by 8.5%.
Economists also expect more government action than interest rate changes to boost market confidence. At least that’s what Goldman Sachs analyst Hui Shan said in Sunday’s report.
“Tokenistic measures to boost confidence, such as reducing the RRR, seem more likely to us, particularly towards the end of the quarter when the demand for liquidity is high,” he wrote, referring to reserve requirement ratio (required reserve ratio) bank, the amount of funds needed by the bank as a reserve.
Youth unemployment register
On the other hand, China is also recording record unemployment, especially among young people. The latest data show 20.4% youth unemployment, aged 16 to 24.
The April figure marked the highest record on record. This also worries many investors.
“A lot of people, investors see this as the main indicator. If young people can’t find jobs, there is no guarantee of income, where will the confidence come from, where will the recovery come from? the consumption ?” repeated Winnie Wu.
Citi economists also said youth unemployment is now a dizzying problem although the overall labor market is stable. As we know, the overall unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in April from 5.3% in March.
“With the extension of graduation season, the numbers could easily rise instead of fall,” its chief economist Xiangrong Yu wrote in a Tuesday note.
Yu predicted that the government may turn to “decisive” measures to stimulate the economy. Including the decline in the talun interest rate.
“With China now out of the ‘sweet spot’ of reopening, hopes for further improvement in sentiment could dim in the absence of strong government action,” he wrote.
Impact on IR
Meanwhile, previously, indications of a decline in the Chinese economy have also been seen from the weakening purchasing power of the people. Last week’s data showed purchasing power in April was just 0.1% (year-on-year), lower than the previous month’s inflation of 0.7%.
This could have an impact negative towards Indonesia. China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner, with total trade between China and Indonesia reaching $133.65 billion in 2022, a 17.70 percent increase from 2021.
