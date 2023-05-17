SBY is building more roads, why Jokowi’s big debt?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Mutual claims actions related to infrastructure development have resurfaced. This time the audience is comparing road construction under President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and SBY.

President Joko Widodo, in office since 2014, replacing SBY, claims to be able to build infrastructure at a rapid pace. According to data collected by CNBC Indonesia, SBY is known to have constructed 189.2 kilometers of toll roads from 2004 to 2019. Meanwhile, Jokowi has constructed 1,762.3 kilometers of toll roads since taking office. in 2014. In fact, another 750 kilometers of toll roads are targeted. for completion in 2024.

Unfortunately, the massive construction of toll roads under the government of President Joko Widodo has not been accompanied by special attention to national roads. This is reflected in the lack of length of roads and the decreasing stability of national roads.

ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content

Data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) shows that the total length of the road during the Jokowi government era from 2014 to 2020 only saw an addition of 30,613 kilometers (km) or 5.91 %, increasing from 517,713 km in 2014 to 548,366 km in 2020.

As a result, the total length of national roads has increased by 592 km, from 46,432 km to 47,024 km. Then, the total length of provincial roads will increase from 1,317 km to 54,845 km in 2020 from the total length of roads of 53,528 km in 2014, and the addition of district/city roads from 417,793 km to 446 497, an increase of 28,794 km.

Meanwhile, during the 2004-2014 government of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), the total road length increased from 144,825 km or 38.83% of the national total length from 372,928 km in 2004 to 517,753 kilometers in 2014.

Over the past 10 years, the number of national roads has increased by 11,804 km, from 34,628 km in 2004 to 46,432 km. Then, the total length of provincial roads increased by 13,403 km to 53,528 km from the previous 40,125 km in 2004, while regency/city roads increased by 119,618 km to 417,793 km from 298,175 in 2004.

Other infrastructure developments, namely dams. It was recorded that there were 18 dams whose construction started during the SBY era. However, everything was resolved in the Jokowi era. Jokowi is also known to have built 12 dams since taking office. If cumulated, there are 30 dams that were completed in Jokowi’s time.

During the Jokowi era, it is also expected that there will be 27 more dams by 2024. Then it was recorded that 24 airports were built during the SBY era. Meanwhile, at the time of Jokowi, there were 29 airports. We even know that Jokowi is aiming for 9 new airports and a revitalization by 2024.

Also, 316,590 kilometers of village roads were completed during the Jokowi era. Achievements of village infrastructure during the Jokowi era included 1,597,539 m of bridges, 1,474,544 village drinking water units, 501,054 village irrigation units, 12,297 village markets and 42,357 posyandu.

Looking at the length and quality of road infrastructure built during the SBY era, it turns out that the total debt is not much higher than that of Jokowi. Joko Widodo’s public debt over his two terms, 2014-2022, increased to 189.6%.

Even up to March 2023, Indonesia’s debt had reached IDR 7,879.07 trillion as of March 31, 2023. With this amount, our debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reached 39.17%.

Senior Economist at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) Didik J. Rachbini said the increase in debt was very high compared to the increase in debt under the administration. of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

According to him, at the end of SBY’s rule, the central government debt that Jokowi was to inherit was Rp 2,608.78 trillion. Meanwhile, before the end of Jokowi’s rule, the total debt, he said, it says, had risen to IDR 7,554.25 trillion in November 2022.

“In addition to BUMN Rp. 2,000-3,000, tens of trillions of debt will be passed on to future leaders,” Didik said in a discussion of Indef’s initial year 2023 ratings, cited Wednesday (17/ 5/2023).

However, if we look at it, the debt under President Joko Widodo has increased a lot during the pandemic. At that time, the government took out debts of up to Rs. 1,686 trillion using Perppu No. 1 of 2020 Regarding State Financial Policy and Financial System Stability for the Management of Pandemic Disease in Corona virus of 2019.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

next article So Lame! This is GDP per capita data for Republic of Indonesia in SBY era vs. Jokowi

(ha/ha)



