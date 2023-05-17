Bill Press: Bad business, how was CNN started by Trump?





By January 2008, the Democratic primary field, which started with eight candidates, had narrowed to Sens. Hillary Clinton (NY) and Barack Obama (Illinois). With a debate between the two scheduled for January 31 on CNN, the Obama campaign got to work. They sat down with CNN and negotiated terms, including: who would moderate the debate, how long candidates would have to answer questions, whether they would be seated or standing, and how audience members asking questions would be chosen.

There was nothing wrong with these negotiations. In fact, they are the standard fare for every political debate or town hall. And there’s no doubt that such negotiations were part of the build-up to last week’s disastrous CNN town hall with former President Donald Trump.

The question everyone is asking is, how could CNN agree to terms that essentially gave Trump prime time to repeat all the lies he ever told and add a few more? Every reporter I’ve spoken to agrees: you can’t ignore Donald Trump. You have to cover it. The key is: how do you cover it? CNN chose to do it in the worst possible way.

CNN’s first mistake: agreeing to broadcast Trump live. Instead, CNN should have said: Do you want to return to a network you’ve been attacking for the past seven years? OK, let’s start with a 30-minute taped interview with a presenter of your choice. We’ll talk about other options later. With a recorded interview, CNN would have kept control. In a live town hall, they lost it.

CNN Error 2: Knowing that Trump would repeatedly lie, why didn’t CNN confront him with videotape or graphic evidence that he was lying? A simple example is when Trump claimed he ordered Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller to have 10,000 troops ready to deploy to the Capitol on January 6, why didn’t CNN ask moderator Kaitlin Collins to play a clip of Miller testifying to Congress that, in fact, Trump did not issue such an order? I believe the late “Meet the Press” moderator Tim Russert would have.

CNN’s Third Mistake: Who Chose the Audience? This crowd was not, as CNN had promised, a representative audience of decided, undecided, independent New Hampshire Republican voters. Instead, as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie put it, CNN “went in the tank” for Trump – giving him a raucous crowd of 400 Trumpers who cheered on everything he said. , even when he called host Kaitlin Collins a “mean person.”

CNN Mistake Four: Who Filtered the Questions? In 70 minutes, Trump faced no critical questions from the audience. Surely you weren’t expecting a hostile question from your fellow Republicans. But surely there was a member of the public who could have asked the essential question: “Mr. Trump, I voted for you in 2016 and 2020, but I find it difficult to vote for you again since you do not admit still not that you lost in 2020. Why should I?

CNN’s Fifth Mistake: They not only gave Trump an entire hour, but they agreed to include Trump surrogates, former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla .), on signs before and after City Hall. — actually creating the Foxification of CNN.

The thing is, nothing that happened at CNN Town Hall with Donald Trump was accidental or spontaneous. Everything was negotiated in advance. Indeed, CNN ceded prime time to Donald Trump, agreeing to a format that made it virtually impossible to get to the truth.

Even CNN insiders are wondering if new chairman Chris Licht agreed to those terms out of incompetence, inexperience, or a desire to get back on Trump’s good side. Either way, it doesn’t look good for CNN.

Press is the host of “The Bill Press Pod”. He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire”.

