Manhattan DA denies Trump request for details in Hush-Money case





Trump has asked Manhattan prosecutors for more details regarding his secret prosecution. On Tuesday, attorneys for DA Alvin Bragg said Trump already has everything he is currently entitled to. Trump won’t get more from prosecutors until he agrees not to weaponize the materials, the DA said. Loading Something is loading.

The Manhattan District Attorney has so far denied former President Donald Trump’s request for significantly more details about his secret prosecutions.

Trump received all the details he is entitled to last month, the prosecutor told defense attorneys in a filing on Tuesday, referring to a 34-count indictment and statement of facts from 13 pages published by prosecutor Alvin Bragg on April 4.

Tuesday’s filing said Trump and his defense team would soon receive “millions of pages” of additional details about the prosecution case on an ongoing basis, but not yet.

This so-called discovery material “will include grand jury minutes, grand jury exhibits, prior witness statements, financial documents, compliance with subpoenas, and many additional documents,” including emails and witness texts, Tuesday’s filing promised.

But first, Trump must agree not to weaponize these sensitive documents by posting them online or publicly distributing them, as outlined in a protective order signed on May 8 by the judge presiding over the case, the Court Judge Supreme of New York State, Juan Merchan.

Trump is expected to formally accept the protective order on Tuesday, May 23, when he is scheduled to appear before Merchan via video in a public hearing in the lower Manhattan judge’s courtroom.

Under the protective order, Trump will only be allowed to view the new discovery material in the presence of his attorneys.

Prosecutors will begin turning over these “voluminous” documents to Trump’s defense team once Trump “has been informed on the record of the terms and content of, and conduct prohibited by, the protective order issued by this court on May 8, 2023,” Tuesday. deposit said.

Assistant District Attorney Becky Mangold tilted the prosecutor’s hand slightly in the case.

Trump allegedly falsified business records to conceal violations of the following state and federal laws, the filing revealed:

New York Election Law 17-152, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote or prevent an election. Bragg previously alleged that less than two weeks before the 2016 election, Trump worked with others, including National Enquirer editors, to suppress porn star Stormy Daniels’ account of having a relationship. sex with him in 2006. Trump has denied conspiring to influence the election and the alleged appointment himself. New York Tax Act 1801(a)(3) and 1802, which make it a crime to knowingly submit false information “in connection with any return, audit, investigation, or proceeding” or to commit any act of tax evasion. Bragg alleged that internal Trump Organization records include calculations of how to repay then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen for spending $130,000 in hidden money on Daniels. month. In deciding how much to reimburse Cohen, company officials increased the amount by calculating how much tax Cohen would owe by pocketing those “fees,” the DA also alleged last month. New York Penal Law 175.05, a misdemeanor that criminalizes any false entry in a business record. Bragg alleged that there were false entries in the records of the Trump Organization and the National Enquirer regarding the silent payment to Daniels. Federal Election Campaign Act 52 USC 30101, the US law that regulates campaign contributions and expenses. Bragg alleged that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was an unreported expense by Trump’s campaign, made to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denied the charges and pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

