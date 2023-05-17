Imran Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry appears in court fearing arrest





Video footage showed Chaudhry rushing out of the vehicle.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry made a sprint of his life on Tuesday to escape another arrest by rushing into a high court building here.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Fawad Chaudhry had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Regulations following violent protests by his party’s supporters following Imran Khan’s arrest last week, and had filed a motion for acquittal with the Islamabad High Court. (IHC).

Hahahaha! Diary of Takkar Ke. Fawad Chaudhry ran to the High Court after watching the police. The so-called warriors of Haqeeqi Azadi! Zardari was right when he said, Imran’s Zawaal Shuru. Tank ke agay laitna nahi tha?pic.twitter.com/92HI7zMxYj

Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) May 16, 2023

Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, after hearing the plea, ordered his release after pledging not to participate in or incite a violent protest, prompting a triumphant Chaudhry to walk out without waiting for a written court order to be issued. .

The drama of the great escape with the former minister, dressed in the traditional salwar-kameez, unfolded when after getting into his white SUV to return home, he felt police approaching him.

Television footage showed Chaudhry rushing out of the vehicle and running towards the entrance to the court building. He was seen hunched over and panting when a lawyer came to help him. Someone in the background is heard saying “get him some water” and another voice jokes that he’s “about to pass out”.

Jungle Rule. After being released by the IHC, the police again attempt to illegally re-arrest Fawad. Clearly, either there are spoilers that don’t want a national consensus to be reached, or these calls for dialogue mean nothing. Which is it? Stay strong @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/WWaFlwfb0k

Jarrar Shah (@jerryshah) May 16, 2023

“They [tried] stop again,” his wife Hiba tweeted.

Chaudhry later informed Judge Aurangzeb that the police had tried to arrest him despite the bail granted by the court. The judge in response provided proverbial cold comfort. “You should have waited for the written order given that you are a practitioner (lawyer) yourself,” the judge said.

Eventually, the minister got major relief when, late that evening, the same judge barred the authorities from arresting Chaudhry in any case.

