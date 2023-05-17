Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba meet Prime Minister Modi Chennai Super Kings CSK All-RounderSharesPicture





Star India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versatile player Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shortly after their meeting, Jadeja took to Twitter to share a photo with the Prime Minister in which he greeted the politician and hoped he would continue to inspire everyone to move forward. “It was great to meet you @narendramodi saheb. You are a great example of hard work and dedication to our homeland! I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best possible way,” Jadeja wrote with l image that has now gone viral on social media. It was great to meet you @Narendra Modi sahab

You are a great example of hard work and dedication to our country!

I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/BGUOpUiXa0 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 16, 2023 Notably, Jadeja is currently busy plying his trade for the CSK franchise in IPL 2023. He is in Nation’s Capitals ahead of the Men in Yellow final league game which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Nation’s Capital against Delhi Capitals. ( CC). While CSK will hope to finish with a win and secure a place in the last four of this game, DC is already out of play for the Playoffs and would love to be a party spoiler. Jadeja personally has been in pretty good shape. In the 13 matches he scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 7.22 with a best of 3/20. Additionally, the southpaw put up 133 runs over 9 innings at a 127.88 strike rate. The 34-year-old wasn’t forced to do much with the bat with CSK’s best order doing most of the scoring, but whenever the situation demanded Jadeja chipped away with vital cameos with the bat. Chennai would need Jadeja to continue their good form in their remaining games of the season, first in the match against DC which will be their ticket to the Playoffs in which the Qualifier 1 as well as the Eliminator are expected to be played in MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

