Biden maintains edge over Trump in 2024 US election – Reuters/Ipsos poll





WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden continues to hold the edge over potential Republican nominees Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis heading into the 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

But there are potential dangers for Biden if the situation on the US southern border worsens, the poll found.

Among registered voters, Biden edged Trump, his predecessor as president, by six percentage points in a hypothetical game, 44% to 38%, holding an advantage that has opened up in recent months. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll from mid-March, Biden led Trump by five points after trailing him by three points in February.

The latest poll collected nationwide responses from 4,410 American adults. For registered voters, he had a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of two percentage points.

In the 2024 Republican primary, Trump maintains a decisive lead over DeSantis, the governor of Florida who is expected to announce his candidacy in the coming weeks.

Forty-nine percent of registered Republicans chose the former president, more than double DeSantis’ 21% support. Former Vice President Mike Pence was backed by 5% of Republicans, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and others earning even less. About 10% percent said they didn’t know which candidate they would support.

Biden, a Democrat who announced his re-election bid last month, would have a slight edge with independent voters over a Republican opponent, the poll showed, backed by his positions on abortion and gun violence.

Sixty-three percent of registered voters – including 73% of independents – said they were less likely to support a presidential candidate who supports tough restrictions on abortion.

Democrats’ views on gun policy also fared better among respondents, with 67% of registered voters saying they were more likely to back a candidate who supported tougher gun laws.

But the issue of migrants entering the United States from Mexico presents a potential danger for the president.

Last week, his administration lifted Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that barred many migrants from seeking asylum, raising fears of a wave of attempts to cross borders. US officials say tougher penalties for illegal crossings and new asylum procedures should deter some migration.

In the poll, 64% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans said they support a presidential candidate who supports tougher measures to secure the border. The majority of both parties also said they were concerned that immigration could increase due to the lifting of Title 42.

Arizona, which sits on the US border with Mexico, was a key state in the 2020 presidential election. Biden edged Trump by 0.3 percentage points. Polls show that immigration is a major problem in the state.

Trump continues to face a myriad of legal issues. Last week, a New York jury found that Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago and awarded him $5 million in damages. He was charged in New York in April in connection with a scheme involving silent payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Survey respondents who called themselves independents remain unhappy with the potential clashes in 2024.

In a hypothetical Biden-Trump contest, 15% of registered independents said they would vote for another candidate and 9% said they would not vote.

Reporting by Jason Lange and James Oliphant Editing by Colleen Jenkins and David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

