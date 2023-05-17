Turkey’s economic crisis set to worsen after Erdoan tops polls | Türkiye





Analysts expect Turkey’s economic crisis to deepen after President Tayyip Erdoan came out on top in the first round of the country’s presidential election and his party secured a parliamentary majority in a vote legislative. The Turkish lira, which has steadily devalued in recent years, including halving its value in just one year, fell near a historic low as the markets opened the morning after the Sunday vote. President Erdoan subverted expectations by coming out on top, securing 49.5% of the vote in the presidential race to 44.9% for his challenger, Kemal Kldarolu. As neither of the two candidates has reached the 50% threshold necessary to win, a second round will take place on May 28. Erdoan’s ruling alliance, made up of his Justice and Development party as well as a group of nationalist parties, also surged to secure a parliamentary majority. Widespread concern over a cost-of-living crisis did not drive away support for Erdoan in the election, even as his unorthodox economic policies, including a long-term aversion to rising interest rates , have contributed to higher inflation and increased cost of food and other basic goods. Hopes of an opposition victory and a return to orthodox politics have evaporated, writes Liam Peach, of the capital economy. Instead, there is now a very real risk that an Erdoan victory could lead to macroeconomic instability in Turkey, including the threat of a severe currency crisis and strains in banking and sovereign debt positions. late. Turkey is the world’s 19th largest economy, according to the World Bank. He noted that Turkey’s economic crisis of the past five years has been accompanied by efforts to support economic growth with credit booms and demand stimulation. Bloomberg Economists estimate Turkey’s central bank has spent over $177 billion to support the pound since December 2021. The Turkish Inflation Research Group (ENAG), which measures inflation on a basket of goods and services, checked in a price increase of 105.19% last month compared to the previous year, adding that prices had risen by almost a third compared to the start of 2023. The price of onions, a staple in Turkish cuisine, quickly became a talking point during the election after Kldarolu posted a video last month stating: Now one kilogram of onions equals 30 liras, if [Erdoan] rest it will be 100 lira. Erdoan fired back at a campaign rally, dismissing concerns about rising food prices. Our cause is great. We know how to crush an onion with our fist and how to eat it. In this country, there is no [expensive] onion, potato or cucumber problem. We have already solved problems in Türkiye, he said. US credit rating agency Fitch Ratings pointed to Turkey’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves caused by attempts to stabilize the pound, predicting difficulties for the next government. Regardless of the winner, the next government will still face a difficult economic environment characterized by pent-up foreign exchange demand and pressures on the lira, a large current account deficit, falling international reserves and high inflation, a- he declared. The prospect that members of Turkey’s six-party opposition coalition could achieve victory in order to restore international confidence in Turkey’s economy and return to more orthodox economic policies seemed increasingly unlikely. Speaking ahead of the first round of voting, economist Bilge Ylmaz of the nationalist IYI party said Turkey’s economic crisis has potentially surpassed anything the country has endured in decades. Turkey is currently starved of foreign capital because it’s not predictable, it’s not trustworthy, it’s effectively zero dollars, for all intents and purposes zero, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/16/turkey-economic-crisis-expected-to-deepen-after-erdogan-tops-election-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos