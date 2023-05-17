Former President Trump expected to testify under oath again





In the wake of former President Trump’s videotaped deposition in the rape case of E. Jean Carroll, another proceeding will likely see the former president answer questions under oath again.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday in federal court in Miami in the former president’s $500 million lawsuit against his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Sources say Trump should be subpoenaed to testify in the case and that as a plaintiff he cannot legally avoid giving a deposition.

Trump accuses Cohen of defaming him and breaking a confidentiality agreement by “spreading lies” about him in Cohen’s books, interviews and his “Mea Culpa” podcast.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas March 25, 2023. Trump staged the rally at the site of the deadly 1993 clash between an anti- government and federal agents. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

But Cohen’s side decided to dismiss the case, saying “the former president’s retaliatory conduct was petty and petty,” that his lawsuit passed the statute of limitations. Additionally, Cohen’s attorney, Danya Perry, argued that Mr. Cohen’s personal statements are privileged remarks and do not violate any alleged confidentiality agreement because they deal with Trump’s reputation and not confidential business matters. of the Trump Organization, which employed Cohen.

“It is a mystery how Mr. Trump’s reputation could have suffered. Mr. Trump’s ignominy is world famous and was so long before Mr. Cohen published his book. It is the product of decades of actions by Mr. Trump, which he propelled himself onto a world stage for all to see,” the court document reads.

Cohen also accuses his former boss of using the courts as a weapon, as he has often been accused of doing while filing numerous lawsuits.

Bragg alleged that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen orchestrated the silent payments on Trump’s behalf. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“How often do we have to see Donald abuse the justice system through retaliation, witness tampering or obstruction of justice?” Cohen told Fox News “If this deposition follows in the footsteps of his video deposition of E. Jean Carroll, I’m sure he will be equally pathetic and dishonest in his responses.”

Earlier this year, Trump and his lawyers were fined $1 million by a judge who accused the Trump team of using the courts to bring frivolous lawsuits for political gain. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida ruled that Trump engaged in “abusive litigation tactics.”

“Frivolous lawsuits should not be used as fundraising or fodder for rallies or social media,” he wrote. “Mr. Trump uses the courts as a backdrop for political theater and grievances. This behavior interferes with the ability of the judiciary to perform its constitutional duty.”

The federal judge overseeing the case against Cohen, Judge Darrin Gale, has been called the “first openly gay black man” to serve on the federal bench for the Southern District of Florida. He was appointed by President Barrack Obama in 2014.

Michael Cohen has said he doesn’t want to see former President Donald Trump handcuffed or “paraded” out of respect for “the institution of the presidency.” (AP)

Trump accuses Cohen of causing him “considerable damage to his reputation” and says his former lawyer has “become emboldened and repeatedly continues to make erroneous and false statements”, and that his critical comments have “reached a crescendo proverbial” which left him no action but to file the lawsuit.

Additionally, the two will face off in court in another trial in July. Cohen is suing the Trump Organization for $2.3 million in legal fees for handling the Stormy Daniels case and other matters.

