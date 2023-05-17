The global food system faces ‘major but solvable challenges’ | Article

We can be more optimistic about the challenge of feeding the world today than would have seemed possible 30 or 40 years ago.

That was the optimistic message of respected population biologist Sir Charles Godfray as he delivered the 22n/a City Food & Drink Conference at Londons Guildhall on May 15th.

The former Defra adviser, director of the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford and its Future of Food programme, said the fight to feed people around the world was in order.

Probably the most extraordinary thing that has happened in my adult intellectual life is that we now know that if we lift people out of poverty; if we educate their children, especially girls; if we provide access to reproductive health care, then human fertility, human fertility goes down, Godfray told an audience of more than 650 people in the City of London.

He added that it is almost certain that the world population will reach a plateau this year, which will have an extremely positive impact on food security.

That said, Godfray pointed out that as populations get richer, they generally demand more meat and other foods that require more resources to produce. So food demand is expected to increase by 30-60% this century, depending on the assumptions you make.

Sustainable intensification

How should the UK react? Well, Godfray accepts that as one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, there are arguments that the UK should produce less and regenerate more.

However, his personal view is that Britain should try to increase domestic food production to help meet global demand and boost its economy.

So-called cakeism has fallen into disuse, he said, especially since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, but with clever land management in the UK we can actually produce more food, we we can have better biodiversity and we can use the land for other things like carbon sequestration.

What Godfray believes in is sustainable intensification producing higher yields but in a sustainable way, and that has all kinds of different components, he said. Genetic intensification, ecological intensification and market intensification are three.

At the same time, it is important to sacrifice some yields for biodiversity, he stressed, stressing the need for further research on how to boost biodiversity most effectively.

The key is to look at the comparative advantage of different parts of the territory to produce different things. We should think about the production of tradable and non-tradable goods. In a small island like Britain, we don’t have the luxury of no land being unproductive as long as we define production in its broader sense of providing public goods as well as private goods.

The health challenge

Godfray was less optimistic about the health challenge facing the UK and stressed that the current pattern of overweight and obesity, projected into the future, was completely unsustainable for the NHS.

Moreover, most of the mechanisms used to fight obesity, such as consumer education, behavioral interventions and exercise promotion, have only a marginal impact.

If tackling obesity was serious, financial incentives and regulation might be the most effective option, he suggested, pointing to the effectiveness of the UK government’s soft drink industry tax.

This came into force in 2018 with the aim of helping to reduce the amount of sugar in soft drinks and thus combat childhood obesity.

We [my colleagues and I] thought it wouldn’t work because it wasn’t aimed at consumers, but we had underestimated the agility and creativity of the soft drink industry in responding to it, Godfray told the audience.

The sugar tax, as it is more commonly known, is a tiered levy applied to soft drinks produced in or imported into the UK containing added sugar.

No levy was imposed on soft drinks containing less than 5 g of sugar per 100 ml; 18p per liter was taxed on soft drinks containing between 5g and 8g of sugar per 100ml; and 24p per liter was taxed on soft drinks containing more than 8g of sugar per 100ml.

In response, the UK soft drinks industry has reformulated and adapted its recipes to avoid the higher levels of taxation, and most importantly, the average sugar content has decreased.

Support healthy choices

Despite fears to the contrary, this had no impact on the company’s profitability. And consumers tended not to notice it, even though the sugar content and taste of the drinks had changed, research shows.

The tax on sugary drinks could prove to be an effective model for future taxes on unhealthy products. And two panel members who followed Godfrays’ talk, namely Greenbanks Sophie Lawrence and Sue Davies of Which?, called for HFSS foods to be the next category to be taxed by the government.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones of The Black Farmer strongly disagreed, pointing out his firm belief that food choices are people’s personal responsibility and should not be interfered with by the government.

However, Godfray argued that the UK’s obesogenic landscape makes it difficult to make healthy food choices, with consumers being bombarded with temptation at every turn. It is important to create a favorable environment for consumers, he said.

Major but solvable challenges

After talking about climate change and the significant environmental challenges facing food supply chains, as well as the need to test the global food system to ensure its resilience to future shocks, Godfray moved on to conclusions.

There are major but solvable challenges to feeding a global population of 10 billion people this century, he said. We have to face much more health and environmental challenges around food. And the private sector is absolutely essential in this respect.

He highlighted how impressed he was with the ability of many food companies to grasp some of the big sustainability issues they are currently facing.

These problems are not going away, and companies that can understand and solve them even if it is difficult now, I strongly believe will have a competitive advantage in the future.