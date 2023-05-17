Pakistan faces backlash over plans to try civilians in military courts





Islamabad

Human rights campaigners have sharply criticized Pakistan for announcing plans to use military law to prosecute those responsible for arson during recent protests sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Amnesty International called the controversial decision alarming and contrary to international law, and demanded that it be reversed immediately.

“This is purely a bullying tactic intended to suppress dissent by exercising fear of an institution that has never been held accountable for its excesses,” said Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Regional Director of Amnesty. International for South Asia, referring to the all-powerful Pakistani military.

Khan was violently arrested by paramilitary forces on corruption charges from outside a courtroom in the capital, Islamabad, last week as he prepared to attend a hearing in a separate case.

The popular 70-year-old politician has since been freed after the Supreme Court barred his arrest. But his detention provoked supporters of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, leading to several days of nationwide protests, some of which turned violent.

Protesters clashed with riot police, killing several and injuring hundreds.

Security escorts a vehicle carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, after their court appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.

Rallies also marched to military installations in major cities. They chanted slogans against the powerful Pakistani institution long considered a sacred cow. In the eastern city of Lahore, a group of people stormed the residence of a regional army commander and vandalized it.

The violence prompted the military to announce on Monday that it had gathered “irrefutable evidence” on the culprits involved in “these heinous crimes” and pledged to prosecute them under military and anti-espionage laws. The laws provide for the administration of military justice, including the trial and punishment of military personnel.

“Amnesty International has documented a catalog of human rights violations resulting from the trials of civilians before military courts in Pakistan, including a flagrant disregard for legality, a lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after grossly unfair trials” , said the global watchdog.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Tuesday that it strongly opposes the use of the law to try civilians.

“While those responsible for arson and damage to public and private property during recent protests must be held accountable, they are still entitled to due process,” the HRCP said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to open more terrorism courts to try PTI protesters for their role in last week’s violence.

Khan distanced his party from attacks on the army and other targets during the Troubles.

The cricketer star turned politician has accused military intelligence agencies of being behind the shooting and arson incidents during ‘peaceful’ protests by his supporters to justify a nationwide security crackdown backed by the government. army against his party, the largest in Pakistan. Khan immediately offered no evidence to back up his claims.

He demanded an independent investigation, saying: “The identification of the elements involved in this unusual incident of violence and chaos through a credible investigation is inevitable.

More than 7,000 PTI members, including most of its central leaders, have been arrested for inciting violence since the unrest broke out a week ago.

The HRCP criticized the police action against Khan’s party, saying it was “deeply concerned by reports of random arrests and arbitrarily filed cases against PTI workers across Pakistan”.

The rights advocate stressed the need to make a distinction “between those who resort to violence and non-violent political workers”.

Khan’s nearly four-year-old government was overthrown in April 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Since then, he has consistently accused the army of orchestrating his removal to allow Sharif to become prime minister. The army and Sharif deny the charges.

The ousted prime minister faces more than 100 legal challenges, ranging from corruption and sedition to terrorism and murder charges. He rejects the allegations, saying they are a pretext for the military to prevent him from returning to power in elections scheduled for the fall.

Khan’s critics say he won the 2018 election to become prime minister with the backing of the military, and his ousting was the result of tensions with the institution over foreign policy and other issues.

The head of the PTI was shot in the legs late last November while leading a protest march to pressure the Sharif government to announce early elections.

Khan accused, among others, a high-ranking general in Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s main military-run spy agency, of plotting to kill him. Sharif’s government and the military have denied the charges as baseless. Khans’ scathing criticism of the military over the past year is unprecedented in the country’s 75-year history.

The military has ruled Pakistan for more than three decades through staged coups against elected governments, and it continues to influence policy-making and foreign policy issues even when not in power. not in power. Critics say that influence is responsible for the fragility of democracy in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation of about 230 million people.

The Wilson Center in Washington, commenting on the crisis in Pakistan, said on Tuesday that the events of the past week provide clear indications that the noose is tightening around Khan and his political party.

“It is a familiar tale in Pakistan for an opposition party that has fallen out of favor with the military and faces dire consequences,” the center wrote. “However, more importantly, the military, which has always maintained a grip on power in the country, has become the most damaged institution in this episode.”

