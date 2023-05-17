Indonesian national team wins gold at SEA Games 2023, President Joko Widodo: Tense but satisfied, congratulations to young Garuda!





DURING, suaramerdeka.com – President Joko Widodo also expressed his gratitude for the success of the Indonesian U-22 national team in winning gold at the 2023 SEA Games. President Joko Widodo admitted that the Indonesian national team’s performance in meeting Thailand in the SEA Games final was extraordinary. “The struggle of young Indonesian football players at the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia tonight is extraordinary,” President Joko Widodo wrote via his Instagram account @jokowi. Also Read: Monitor Semarang City Weather Forecast Info, Wednesday May 17, 2023, BMKG: Cloudy All Day Against Thailand, Indonesia had a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to Ramadhan Sananta’s brace. However, Thailand did not give up and leveled the score in the dying minutes of added time as Indonesia were ready to celebrate victory. The match heated up to the point that the referee issued several red cards for both teams. Also Read: Semarang City Youth Organization urges younger generation not to be apathetic to politics Finally, in added time, three goals from Irfan Jauhari, Muhammad Fajar Fathurrahman and Beckham Putra put an end to the Thai resistance. “A dramatic game, which was marked by a shower of red and yellow cards, beautiful goals even in the seconds of added time, presented in 120 minutes,” said the president. The success of the Indonesian national team in winning the gold medal at the SEA Games has quenched their thirst for 32 years, where they last won it in 1991. Also read: Here are a series of benefits of mangrove forests for human life which are seldom known President Joko Widodo admitted he was tense but in the end he was happy with the end result. “Team Garuda Muda presented a soccer gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games, defeating the strong Thai team 5-2 in the final.” “A long wait of 32 years that bears sweet fruit.”

