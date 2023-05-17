Imran Khans face of Pakistan army intensifies after arrest





(Bloomberg) – Since his ousting as prime minister last year, Imran Khan has played a high-stakes game challenging Pakistan’s mighty military. Now he is reaching a breaking point.

The dramatic arrest of Khans by dozens of paramilitary guards last week on corruption charges sparked protests that left at least eight people dead and hundreds injured, risking further spasms of violence in a country struggling to emerge from the crisis. economic collapse. By detaining the former prime minister, Pakistani authorities have drawn a line in the sand: Khan is an outcast in the eyes of the state, including among former military allies, and many are increasingly willing to bear the consequences of his arrest.

It’s a very fragile moment, said Avinash Paliwal, deputy director of the South Asia Institute at SOAS University of London. What happens to Khan really depends on two factors: how persistent the protesters are in supporting whoever they see as their leader, and how much force the military is willing to use to crush dissent.

Although Pakistan’s highest court ordered Khans’ release, calling the nature of his arrest illegal, and the Islamabad High Court later granted him bail in the land corruption case, the former leader’s fate is far from certain, even though he is seeking precautionary bail in dozens of other cases he faces.

His detention marks a culminating moment after months of fierce public fighting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government and the military. The political crisis comes as Pakistan grapples with its worst economic crisis in years. Record inflation, low foreign exchange reserves and an ever-delayed bailout from the International Monetary Fund are among the challenges facing South Asian countries.

The military did not respond to an email and several text messages seeking comment on the story.

Train with the generals

But his Khans are at odds with the Pakistani military who could ultimately decide his political fate, and whether hell has the capacity to contest elections scheduled for the fall. Although the military was seen as instrumental in bringing Khan to power in 2018, relations soured in late 2021 when Khan tried to block the removal of a favorite general from his post as leader of his military wing. espionage, the Inter-Services intelligence agency.

A few months later, in April 2022, Khan was removed from office as prime minister in a vote of no confidence. He accused Sharif and other politicians of conspiring with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to overthrow his government, claiming without evidence that it was because he criticized the United States. United and sought to get closer to Russia and China.

Khan also claimed once again without providing evidence that the Sharifs government and a high-ranking general were behind a shooting during a street protest in November that injured his leg. This claim was also dismissed.

Pakistan’s military has long dominated the country, ruling directly for 32 of the 76 years since independence and supporting many of its civilian regimes. Although the military last year vowed to stay out of politics in a startling admission of past involvement, Khan’s arrest now casts doubt on that promise.

It is not necessarily the political government that impeaches him, said Ayesha Siddiqa, a researcher on South Asian issues at Kings College London. It is the army that uses political government to depose him.

Risky strategy

Still, trying to keep Khan, 70, behind bars is a risky strategy. The former leader continues to enjoy overwhelming support in Pakistan and his willingness to take on the military is popular with many voters. The 650,000-man force is facing unprecedented condemnation on social media after years of people not daring to speak out.

After Khans was arrested by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency, rioters broke into army headquarters in Rawalpindi and burned down a commander’s house. Sharif ordered security officials to arrest anyone involved.

We will create an example from the disbelievers who vandalized and attacked state institutions so that such an incident will never happen again in Pakistan, he said at a recent press conference.

On Friday, Khan was released on bail in eight cases against him and given broad protection from future arrests. But the government has pledged to find other ways to silence him, signaling that the confrontation is far from over. Even if he avoids a conviction in the corruption case, Khan faces nearly 150 other charges, including terrorism, concealment of assets and insulting a female judge, which he has all denied.

All the while, Pakistan’s historic economic crisis is only getting worse, with stark examples of soaring prices, poverty and desperation emerging every day. The benchmark interest rate is at a record high of 21%. And after Khans’ arrest, the worst-performing Asian rupee currency over the past year slumped to an all-time high of 300 to the dollar.

Economic crisis

Even if the IMF releases funds from a stalled $6.7 billion lending program, crucial cash for Pakistan to avoid default, the country still has a total debt of around 240 billions of dollars. The Washington-based lender said it continued to engage with the government, but expressed concerns about the deteriorating political landscape.

At this stage, it is important that economic and financial stability be preserved, and we will discuss with the authorities the policies and financing needed in the coming period to ensure the continuation of the program, he said by email. last week.

Last year’s deadly floods have only darkened the fiscal outlook, submerging around a third of the country, displacing millions of people and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Meanwhile, the battle continues over the elections. Sharif resisted Khans’ demand for snapshot polls, saying the country must focus on securing the IMF bailout. His government has grown increasingly unpopular as it pushes through painful reforms in an attempt to grab the funds.

At the provincial level, Khan and his political allies used their majorities in parliament to dissolve two assemblies and build momentum for an early national vote. It has since turned into a constitutional crisis, as the government pushes back on a Supreme Court order to hold new elections.

For now, it’s hard to say how the standoff will play out or what the military will do. After Khan’s arrest, Sharif likened the protesters to terrorists, and the military has already taken steps to curb the gatherings, including imposing Article 245 in Punjab. This essentially put the most populous state in the nation under the control of the military.

The armed forces will not tolerate any further attempts to violate the sanctity and security of its facilities or to commit vandalism, Army Chief General Asim Munir said in a statement over the weekend.

Umbareen Javaid, chair of the political science department at Punjab University, expects more bloodshed if the elections are held.

I foresee that there will be so many deaths, she said. Previously we had religious intolerance and now this political one. It’s a tragedy.

–With help from Eltaf Najafizada and Ismail Dilawar.

