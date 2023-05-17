Western nations are gearing up for another five years of Recep Tayyip Erdoan as the Turkish leader heads for a presidential run-off as the heavy favorite.

Officials in the United States and Europe are bracing for a bumpy ride with a president they see as troublesome and unpredictable, but also a key partner at the helm of a NATO member state that borders the Middle East. and the Black Sea and is home to 4 million refugees.

Eric Edelman, former US ambassador to Turkey, said a new term for the veteran leader would lead to a continuation of strained relations between the West and Ankara. Were going to have a very unreliable ally, whose policies were going to be guided by political needs and the whims of one man, he said.

Erdoan, who is known for his harsh rhetoric, presents himself as a powerful leader charting a path for his nation that is free from the shackles of a hypocritical and untrustworthy West.

He has spent much of the past decade teetering from one foreign relations crisis to another.

In the past five years alone, Erdoan has seen his country slapped with US sanctions for imprisoning an American pastor and buying a Russian air defense system, threatening to expel 10 Western ambassadors and sending tens of thousands of refugees flocking to Russia. border with Greece after promising to open the doors to Europe. On Saturday, on the eve of the first-round vote, he accused his rival Kemal Kldarolu of working with US President Joe Biden to defeat him, without presenting evidence.

US President Joe Biden, right, talks to other NATO officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, left. If Erdoan wins, he could demand concessions from the US pool/AFP via Getty Images

Heading into Sunday, with polls suggesting Kldarolu was in the lead, foreign diplomats and their Turkish counterparts had allowed themselves to imagine how things might be different if the opposition came to power.

Although a new government was unlikely to make a fundamental change in foreign policy and could have presented its own challenges, a senior Turkish official argued that there would be a much more positive after years of public unrest.

There is enormous goodwill towards Kldarolu [among western officials], he said. They love it. On the other hand, he added, their feelings towards Erdoan border on hatred.

The prospect of a change has dwindled considerably since the Turkish president won the first round by almost 5 percentage points, giving him a clear advantage ahead of the second round on May 28.

The first big test for the second-round winner comes in Sweden’s NATO membership, which Turkey blocked after accusing the Nordic nation of being soft on what it called Kurdish terrorists.

NATO officials are desperate for Sweden’s entry into the military alliance to be approved at a summit in Lithuania in July.

But some fear that the strong performance of NATO-skeptical Turkish ultranationalists in Sunday’s parliamentary vote could make a victorious Erdoan more inclined to drag out the process. He could push for concessions from the United States, perhaps on Ankara’s plan to modernize its fleet of F-16 fighter jets which has been blocked by Congress.

Diplomats say the central problem is that decisions such as whether to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership depend almost entirely on the whims of Erdoan, who has consolidated power and centralized decision-making to a degree without previous.

As long as he thinks the benefits of letting it linger outweigh the costs, I guess the hell is doing it, a senior EU official said.

No one expects Turkey’s ties with Europe and the United States to be severed completely. Western trade and financing remain vital to Turkey’s struggling economy.

Although the Turkish president has forged close personal ties with Vladimir Putin, whose pre-election favors for Erdoan included allowing late payments for Russian natural gas, he knows that part of his value to Moscow lies in the status of his country as a member of NATO.

Nor can the West afford a complete break with Ankara. Turkey is going to be a vital partner for us no matter who leads this country, said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The United States and Europe are aware that as one of the few world leaders on good terms with Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Turkish president has a key brokering role in the Ukraine crisis.

EU countries remain concerned over Erdoan’s threats to send more refugees to the continent. And Turkey, a nation of 85 million, also remains an important market for European companies.

Kemal Kldarolu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party and Turkish presidential candidate. The prospect of change has diminished significantly since Erdoan won the first round Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Analysts and policymakers have predicted ties with Brussels would remain static if Erdo’s two-decade rule is extended, with no progress on Turkey’s moribund bid to join the EU or efforts to improve its customs union. with the block. The cooperation would be targeted and transactional, focusing on areas such as security and trade, they added.

Yet Ike Toygr, professor of European geopolitics at Carlos III University in Madrid, warned that relations could deteriorate from their already weak base if Western countries abandon the restraint they have shown over the past year. They were holding back because they didn’t want to become President Erdoan’s campaign material, she said. But if he wins the second round, there’s no reason to hold back.

One of the upcoming flashpoints is a move by Brussels to punish non-EU countries helping Moscow circumvent European sanctions, which aims to force countries like Turkey to work harder to enforce them. But Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said the Kremlin would expect a continuation of the current relationship with Erdoan, who he said helped circumvent sanctions.

Alper Cokun, a former Turkish diplomat now based in Washington, said he worries about the longer-term implications of growing tension with the West when the Turkish public is already deeply suspicious of both the US States and Europe.

European integration is progressing but without mentioning Turkey, Cokun said. Another five years and this alienation will become deeper.

He continued: This will impact the worldview of Turkish society and the extent to which countries like Russia and China can nurture this. [anti-western] psychic in Türkiye.