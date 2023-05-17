PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-24





PM Modi will travel to Sydney from May 22-24 to attend the Quad Summit. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits including the Group of Seven (G7) and Quad, the Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) announced on Tuesday. On the first leg of his trip, Modi will travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19-21 for the annual G7 advanced economies summit where he is expected to speak on the challenges facing the world. faced, including food, fertilizer and energy security. . From Japan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the Third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) together with Prime Minister James Marape on May 22. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island countries – Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and Solomon Islands Islands. In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Sydney from May 22-24 to attend the Quad Summit. The Quad Summit, hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be joined by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan, the MEA said he was visiting the country at the invitation of Mr Kishida. Japan is hosting the G7 summit in its capacity as the current G7 chair. “During the summit, the Prime Minister will address G7 sessions with partner countries, on topics including peace, stability and prosperity for a sustainable planet; food, fertilizer and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and the environment; resilient infrastructure and development cooperation,” the MEA said in a statement. He said Prime Minister Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Kishida. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the other participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit, he added. Also in Papua New Guinea, Mr Modi will have bilateral engagements, including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape, according to the MEA. He said the Quad summit will provide coalition leaders with an opportunity to exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “Quad’s partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and meet the needs of the region more effectively,” Albanese said the month last. During his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Albanese on May 24. The prime minister will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23, the MEA said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-visit-japan-papua-new-guinea-australia-from-may-19-24-4040471 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos