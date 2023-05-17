The Deep State stabbed Donald Trump in the back during the 2016 election





You don’t need to read Special Counsel John Durham’s entire report to get to the heart of the matter: on the third page of the summary he writes: The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election. The season based on raw, unanalyzed and unsubstantiated intelligence also reflected a notable departure from how he has approached prior issues involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans targeting the Clinton campaign.

There you have it, the final verdict on the 2016 presidential election: a corrupt FBI tried to rig the outcome by favoring one candidate over another.

Thank goodness it failed, but not before Republican Donald Trump and others on his team were marred by a vicious investigation while Democrat Hillary Clinton and her team got free passes on several issues may involve criminal conduct.

This is the essential and all the rest is only detail.

damning report

Durham’s damning conclusion should never be forgotten.

We now know, beyond a doubt, that Barack Obama’s Justice Department and officials from other parts of government meddled in the election and tried to choose the president without considering the wishes of 130 million people. voters.

Obama knew what was going on, as did his vice president, Joe Biden.

This too is now settled forever.

It’s to Durhams’ credit that he lays it all out without emotion.

In a Joe Friday tone of Just-the-facts, Maam, he makes jaw-dropping claims, writing that the FBI and Justice Department have failed in their important mission of strict loyalty to the law.

The special prosecutor concluded that FBI officials “ignored or deliberately ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia.” PA

On another matter, he says that despite disturbing reports of Clinton Foundation misuse, senior FBI and Department officials imposed restrictions on how these matters were to be handled so that no The survey only took place during the months leading up to the elections.

The 306-page report would be satisfying reading if it were an ancient story. But it’s too fresh and relevant to gather dust.

Consider all that followed: a bloodlust to get Trump’s head on a left-wing media platter, which, feasting on FBI leaks, landed Robert Muellers on a two-year, $40 million investigation.

Although he found no clear evidence that Trump or anyone in his campaign colluded with Russia, Mueller held his report until the Democrats won the House midterm in 2018, which spawned a Democratic victory, which led to Trump’s fake impeachment over the Ukraine phone call.

And even this list of shameful events does not reflect the complete disaster created by dirty cops James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and others at the FBI.

Tens of millions of Americans no longer trust the agency, and for good reason: the attempt to reject the election was not a one-off.

Instead, it now looks like the opening act of an era where the power of government is regularly used to comfort the ruling party and afflict the opposition party.

It is the poison that still circulates in the political blood.

Durham referenced former FBI Director James Comey in his report.Getty Images

Until it is cleansed, there is little incentive for others not to abuse their power. After all, Clinton never paid a penalty for funding and disseminating the Steele Dossier, a fictional farrago that the FBI willingly swallowed and used to spy on Trump associates.

As Durham shows, and as Obama knew, Clinton pushed him to distract from his wrongdoing of filing documents on a private server.

She pulled off the dirtiest trick in American politics and still has the nerve to claim that Trump stole the election! America is lucky that its sneakiness has been supplanted by its incompetence.

The Comey mob got big book and TV deals instead of jail time. Crime or at least the corruption of justice pays well if you are of the right political conviction.

Peter Strzok was fired over derogatory text messages about Donald Trump. AP DOJ still politicized

Unfortunately, a new generation of power-hungry bureaucrats has picked up where they left off. The day Durhams’ report was made public, we learned that the Justice Department reportedly ordered the entire IRS team investigating Hunter Biden removed.

The move looks like retaliation for a team member becoming a whistleblower and telling Congress that the president’s son was getting preferential treatment.

Follow today’s most important news

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

The timing of the withdrawal is either awkward or a brazen declaration of war by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who apparently believes he is above the law and that no one can do anything about it, including Republicans who control the House .

Also consider that the FBI has had Hunters’ laptop for over four years and still hasn’t cleared him or brought charges. Nor did they follow the money and evidence showing Joe Biden was part of the family racketeering.

Trump’s weak and foolish efforts to politicize the DOJ are child’s play next to what Biden, Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are doing.

Both the former president and the current president have been botched with classified documents, but only one has an aggressive prosecutor, his home raided, and his case before a grand jury. Naturally, leaks to favored environments flow like water down a hill.

Meanwhile, the current president is lucky to have a prosecutor as sleepy as he is. Not a hint of activity about his case is heard.

Andrew McCabe has joined Comey and others in defaming Trump with the Russia probe.AP

There’s also another trickle-down effect from 2016, with state prosecutors, particularly in New York, turning Trump’s life and business into a morality game and casting themselves as avengers. State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg both made campaign promises to prosecute Trump, and they delivered on those promises.

It doesn’t matter that violent criminals run amok. Trump is their white whale.

Of all the divisions and polarizations in American life, this is the one that worries me the most. The unscrupulous use of law enforcement to gain and retain power can destroy the system of checks and balances that the founders built into our great experiment in self-government.

In this sense, the minimization of Durham’s findings by the left, especially in the media, is discouraging. They were exposed, but not discouraged. They twisted the truth to push their agenda yesterday and today and they will tomorrow.

How to stop them without becoming like them?

NY Times a liar king

Reader Jack Weinberg is puzzled that so many people are so easily duped, writing: I fail to understand how the New York Times, with its history of grossly false reporting of numerous national and international personalities and events, is still able to maintain a will have truth reports.

Times reporters lied to cover up atrocities committed by Hitler, Stalin, Castro and others, and are now covering Joe Biden, one of the most brazenly dishonest politicians of modern times.

Eric, stop playing the racism card.

Reader Lydia DiBello offers free advice to Mayor Adams, writing: Please stop calling people you barely know racists because you can’t understand a different point of view, and s’ please stop using racism as an excuse when your job gets too hard.

