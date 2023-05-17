In the presence of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Bobby Nasution opens Gemes 2023 at Maimun Palace: Okezone News





WHILE – Not only the buildings, knowledge, history and lessons left by the Sultan of Deli, they are also a part that the Pemko Medan uses to run the machinery of government, economically and socially. Therefore, Maimun Palace is a witness to the birth and development of the city of Medan as the current capital of North Sumatra province. This was conveyed by Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution during the opening of the 6th Serumpun Malay Title (Gemes) event in 2023, at Maimun Palace, Jalan Brigjen Katamso Medan on Monday (16/5/2023). This national event is part of a series of activities for the 43rd anniversary of the National Council of Handicrafts (Dekranas).

“Maimun Palace is a historic place that bears witness to the birth and development of the city of Medan as we see it today,” said Bobby Nasution accompanied by Medan Dekranasda City Chief Kahiyang Ayu. The Gemes event was presented in a special way, furthermore, it was attended by the First Lady as well as Advisor Dekranas Iriana Joko Widodo, General Chairperson of Dekranas Wury Ma’aruf Amin, Indonesian firm Oasis Advanced and Vice- Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Wamen Parekraf), Angela Tanoesoedibjo. Also, Deputy Mayor H Aulia Rachman, Regional Secretary Wiriya Alrahman, Forkopimda elements, OPD leaders and presidents of Dekranasda provinces, regencies/cities all over Indonesia. Bobby explained that the city of Medan is decorated with various tribes, ethnicities, cultures and religions. This cannot be separated from the close relationship that has been built by the Sultanate of Deli in the past. That is why the city of Medan cannot be separated from the Malay element. “Yesterday several questions arose for us (Pemko Medan), why did it look like the Malay symbols were seen as if they had been removed by dismantling the welcome gate. We made it clear that it there was no intention to eliminate the Malay element. Instead, we replaced and renewed it to make it more beautiful and better,” he said. In front of thousands of people, Bobby Nasution urged all parties to jointly care for and preserve Maimun Palace. “Let us preserve and take care of the historical legacy left by the Sultan of Deli,” he said. In addition, Deputy Minister of Parekraf Angela Tanoesoedibjo accompanied by the 14th Sultan of Deli Tuanku Sultan Mahmud Lamantjiji Perkasa Alam, as well as Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution officially opened the 6th Gemes which will last until May 19, 2023. The event was then filled with dance performances from friendly countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and even India. The community is increasingly entertained by the presence of a famous group

