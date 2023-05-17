khan: Al-Qadir Trust case: the NAB summons Imran Khan on May 18





The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday summoned the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in a personal capacity in the Al-Qadir Trust case, on Thursday (May 18th), Geo News reported.

The NAB also renamed the Al-Qadir Trust reference to “National Crime Agency £190million scandal” and ordered the former prime minister to secure a physical appearance on the date given.

A Lahore High Court (LHC) divisional bench on Monday granted former first lady Bushra Bibi a protective bond till May 23 in the case. Imran Khan was also arrested in the same case on May 9, but later his arrest was declared illegal by the Supreme Court, after which he was released on bail in the case until May 17 by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a notice on Tuesday, the anti-corruption body asked for details of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) 2019 investigation into assets worth £190million of Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

Additionally, NAB ordered Khan to bring details regarding the NCA investigation and all documents related to Al-Qadir University, including land papers, trust deeds and bank statements.

The anti-corruption watchdog also warned PTI’s chief prosecution officer if the subpoena was breached, Geo News reported. Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Mirza Shahzad Akbar, in a sealed envelope.

The purpose of the presentation was to discuss the return of the funds, which would be channeled to an account overseen by the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This particular account has been linked to the recovery of a staggering 460 billion rupees from the same real estate tycoon, as part of fines imposed on a housing project in Karachi, Geo News reported.

Investigations revealed that as part of a deal to return the laundered money, the property mogul offered substantial compensation. This included the transfer of 458 Kanal, 4 Marla and 58 square feet of land to Jhelum, as well as cash amounting to Rs 285 million, which was earmarked for Al-Qadir Trust.

Trustees of Al-Qadir Trust then included Prime Minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and his top advisers Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. However, it should be noted that the positions of Awan and Bukhari were later revoked on April 22, 2020.

