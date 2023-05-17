Despite the reality, Trump claims the Durham report was not a dud





In recent years, numerous investigative reports have emerged into the Donald Trump scandals, and in all cases the former president has weighed in on the findings, apparently without having read the documents. In fact, when the plain text of the reports didn’t say what Trump wanted them to say, he demonstrated an amazing habit of simply pretending that reality doesn’t make sense.

Around the same time, five years ago, for example, Trump claimed that the House Intelligence Committee had completely exonerated him in the Russian scandal. It was not true. A few months later, he said the Justice Department’s Office of Inspectors General had fully cleared him of the Russian scandal. It was both wrong and a little crazy. In February 2019, Trump also claimed that the Senate Intelligence Committee also exonerated him in the Russian scandal. This was not the case.

In other words, the Republican treats investigative reports the same way he treats election results: they only say what he wants them to say, and he only believes what he wants to believe.

All of this came to mind late yesterday as the former president reacted with great enthusiasm to special counsel John Durham’s report. In a series of hysterical missives posted on his social media platform, the Republican suggested the Durham finds produced evidence of treason and the crime of the century.

Trump then insisted that the Durham report spell out the Democrat in detail [sic] Hoax that was perpetrated against me and the American people. At 2:15 a.m. local time, apparently still pissed off, he added, THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES EVERYWHERE IN WASHINGTON, DC

I realize, of course, that Trump is not a big reader, and the idea of ​​the former president sitting down and skimming through the 316 pages of the Durham Report is obviously laughable. But like every other report that Trump claimed was good news for him, the fact remains that the special advocates’ findings were in fact an embarrassing dud. As the Associated Press reported:

The report released Monday by Special Counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and his allies say would uncover massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Instead, Durham’s investigation yielded disappointing results.

A New York Times report added that the reports’ findings revealed little substantial new information about the investigation and did not produce the kind of blockbuster revelations that Trump and his allies hoped Durham would uncover.

The special advocates’ report included no new indictments and made no additional recommendations on possible charges. Durham’s long and costly investigation into the Russian scandal lasted longer than Mueller’s initial investigation into the Russian scandal ended ignominiously, not with a crash but a whimper.

For those who could benefit from a refresher, you’d be forgiven for thinking, John Durham’s name sounds familiar, but I can’t remember why I’m supposed to care about him, let’s revisit our previous coverage and explain how we got there there.

The initial investigation into the Trumps Russia scandal, led by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of stark findings: The political operation of former presidents in 2016 researched, adopted, capitalized and lied to about Russian aid and then took steps to obstruct. the foreign interference investigation.

Trump’s White House wasn’t happy with the findings, but the Justice Department’s inspector general conducted a lengthy investigation into the Mueller investigation and, unsurprisingly, the IG office found nothing inappropriate. .

This, of course, only further outraged Trump, so then-Attorney General Bill Barr brought in a federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney John Durham, to conduct his own investigation into the investigation. It was almost four years ago.

After a long period of apparent inactivity, the prosecutor finally indicted cybersecurity attorney Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to the FBI. The case turned out to be without merit; Sussmann was acquitted; and one of the jurors publicly mocked the Durham team for taking the case to court.

Other prosecution attempts also failed, leading to a rather brutal story from the tape for the special counsel:

By any measure, this is the most insignificant special advocate investigation in modern American law enforcement history.

But the humiliation is not limited to the prosecutor. Periodically in recent years, Trump has let Durham’s name slip, hoping the prosecutor could further bolster some of the former presidents’ conspiracy theories. As regular readers may recall, the Republican has even at times suggested that the Durham investigation could serve as a possible vehicle to retaliate against his perceived enemies.

So much for this idea.

About a year ago The New York Times Charlie Savage wrote a report asking why the Durham Inquiry existed. He added that Mr Barrs’ mandate to Mr Durham appears to have been to investigate a series of conspiracy theories.

These theories, however, lacked merit to conclude that yesterday’s report has not changed.

There is a certain irony in the circumstances: For years, the Trump team insisted that the Russian scandal was unnecessary, but that Durham’s investigation was real. It now appears that those Republicans did it exactly backwards: the Russia scandal was real and Durham’s investigation was pointless.

This article revises our related earlier coverage.

