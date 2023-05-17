‘Breathtaking head of bones’: James O’Brien reacts to Nigel Farage’s admission that…





James O’Brien’s reaction to Farage’s Brexit backtracking







James O’Brien criticizes the ‘epic ignorance’ of Brexiteers for ‘pretending’ Brexit could have gone better after Nigel Farage’s shocking comment on BBC’s Newsnight. After Nigel Farage admitted that “Brexit failed”, James O’Brien broke down the economic illogicality of Brexit. “If it wasn’t clear to you when you were putting your trust in someone who absolutely didn’t deserve it, then it must be clear to you now,” he said of the strong supporters of Nigel Farage in 2016. James continued: “Because he admits it’s a failure, as it had to be, and he tries to put the blame on other people, and he dismisses the expertise and the evidence as he always has, and he treats you like a mug, which is what his whole life has been built on.” Appearing on BBC Newsnight Yesterday Nigel Farage said: “We regulate our own companies even more than they were as EU members. Brexit failed. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player He reacted: “I told you they would be fine. Nothing will touch them, they will be perfectly fine. They will all be fine. Every single one of them. “Rocco Forte yesterday, ‘Yeah, I could emigrate to Italy. It’s awful in the European Union. That’s why I supported Brexit and gave 100,000 to the Conservative Party. But, the way things happen in this country, I could emigrate to Italy.’ Rocco Forte, what an absolute clown. “They’re everywhere,” he said of Brexiteers. “Wherever you turn these people, they won’t be affected. Rishi Sunak, he’s got 6-700 million to fall back on. [Do] do you think he’s going to have a hard time? With the cost of living? “See, there’s no schadenfreude. There’s no joy in that.” LEARN MORE: ‘Suella Braverman needs to stop playing stupid games’: Shelagh Fogarty demands ‘respectful’ migrant rhetoric James continued: “Today there is no celebration, there is no happiness. There is justification and validation, but it is really unnecessary. There is no pleasure to this because we always knew it was coming.” “Now this claim that we should remove regulations…the reason we’ve been obeying regulations for years is so we can continue to sell products in regulated markets. You remove all regulations, where are we- will you sell it? “It’s such epic ignorance, such jaw-dropping stupidity that now dedicates, or dedicates itself now, to pretending it could have been better,” James concluded. LEARN MORE: James OBrien: Tories ‘actively and successfully’ sought to prevent legal UK citizens from voting

