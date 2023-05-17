PM Modi: Global CEOs bullish on India, helping boost private sector jobs | India News







The Prime Minister said that the changes and simplification made by the government in its recruitment system have put an end to corruption and nepotism. He said that from applying for government jobs to the recruitment process, the whole system has gone online.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister also referred to how more than 4.5 million people have found employment in the formal sectors citing EPFO ​​data since 2018-19. On the government’s encouragement of “start-up culture”, Prime Minister Modi said the number of start-ups in India is now over one lakh, up from 100 nine years ago. He said self-employment opportunities are also steadily increasing. NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi global giants – from Walmart to Apple , Cisco, NXP and Foxconn – are looking to increase their investment in India, creating more job opportunities in the private sector. The move, he said, is tied to the Center’s focus on increasing employment and he hopes to double that during his visit to the United States next month, when he meets with other CEOs. On the fifth” Rozgar Mela “, where 71,000 nomination letters were handed out to new government recruits, Modi said there was unprecedented positivity for Indian industry and investment globally.Recalling his recent meeting with the CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon, the Prime Minister, spoke of the executive’s confidence in India to export up to Rs 80,000 crore worth of goods from the country. “This is great news for our young employees in the logistics and supply chain sectors. The CEO of CISCO (Chuck Robbins) told me that they have set themselves the goal of exporting goods worth Rs 8,000 crore from India,” Modi said.The Prime Minister also spoke about his meeting with the CEO of Apple Tim Cook who he said is optimistic about mobile manufacturing in India and said senior executives at major semiconductor company NXP are also optimistic about India’s ability to create an ecosystem of semiconductors.“Foxconn has also started investments worth thousands of crores. I will be meeting CEOs of major global companies next week. They are full of enthusiasm to invest in India. All this shows how new employment opportunities are created in different sectors of India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.The Prime Minister said that the changes and simplification made by the government in its recruitment system have put an end to corruption and nepotism. He said that from applying for government jobs to the recruitment process, the whole system has gone online.In his remarks, the Prime Minister also referred to how more than 4.5 million people have found employment in the formal sectors citing EPFO ​​data since 2018-19. On the government’s encouragement of “start-up culture”, Prime Minister Modi said the number of start-ups in India is now over one lakh, up from 100 nine years ago. He said self-employment opportunities are also steadily increasing.

