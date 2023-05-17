What is the Official Secrets Law that the Pakistani army wants to use against Imran Khan





As military installations were also targeted and damaged by PTI supporters, the Pakistani military hinted that it would take action against Imran Khan and those involved in the violence.

The army has shown its intention to use the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act against the PTI leader and his supporters who were behind the attacks on military installations in Pakistan.

The law which violates the basic rights of citizens has been controversial over its use in Pakistan by various governments. It serves as a tool for the government to pursue dissident elements of the state.

What is the Official Secrets Act?

It is a colonial law that was introduced by the British in 1923 to keep the people oblivious to some of the actions of the government. Even though Pakistan formulated its own constitution in 1956, it did not abandon this colonial rule and retained it in its rule book.

Under this law, any information can be declared secret or classified without any formality or explanation, contrary to the right to information of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution.

The government is free to declare any information confidential because the law does not outline any guidelines as to why a document is labeled as secret. Even the Parliament of Pakistan can be denied information under this pretext.

Also, under this law, a person can be charged even if there is suspicion. Under this law, if a person enters an area where there is a no-go sign, they can face up to 14 years in prison.

According to this law, your meeting with a foreigner or a diplomat can land you in prison. Section 4 of the law deals with communicating with foreign agents, which is also considered an offense against the state, the Tribune reported.

Imran Khan faces several corruption cases brought against him since his ousting from the prime minister’s office last year. Photo: AFP

Imran Khans has strained relations with the military

The strained relations of the PTI leaders with the country’s army are known to all. The falling out between Khan and the military was opened after the former prime minister was ousted from office in April 2022 after losing the no-confidence motion.

Khan then publicly accused the army of meddling in Pakistani politics and orchestrating his expulsion. Now, after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case and the violence that erupted in Pakistan, the military has pledged to take tough action against Khan because it believes the violence was perpetrated at his request.

What’s next for Imran?

The next few days could be awkward for Imran Khan as he is at odds with the Pakistani government as well as the military, and there are several complaints filed against him.

Political unrest in Pakistan is expected to worsen in the coming months as the cash-strapped country is expected to go to the polls later this year.

