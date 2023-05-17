In Turkish elections, nationalism is the real winner | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

External analysis of Turkish politics often tends to focus on the divide between political Islamism and secularism, between liberals and conservatives.

But looking at Turkish politics today, there is one ideology that is represented at all levels: nationalism.

The nationalists, in the form of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and its leader Devlet Bahceli, are the main allies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Former MHP members who split from the party over its support for Erdogan went on to form the Iyi Party in 2017, now a key part of the opposition alliance.

Another former MHP member, Sinan Ogan, has been branded a kingmaker ahead of the presidential run-off scheduled for May 28 after surprisingly winning more than 5% in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

And then there are nationalists of another color, the Kurdish left-wing nationalists of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), who fought the election under the banner of the Yesil Sol party.

Even before the emergence of Ogans, the presence of Turkish nationalists at the center of the two main alliances that fought the elections allowed the ideology to have greater effect on both sides of the debate.

This has led to stronger pressure from both sides to resolve the issue of around 3.7 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey with Erdogan and his presidential run-off opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu veering right on the issue. last year. .

A combination of anti-refugee sentiment and economic hardship has even led to pressure on politicians to send Syrians back to their countries of origin, despite the ongoing rule of President Bashar al-Assad, and even to a spike in violence against people perceived to be Syrian. .

Turkish nationalists have also been able to seize on these same economic problems to foment xenophobic attitudes towards other refugee and migrant populations, and anti-Arab attitudes are also on the rise, both left and right.

Ogan himself has already referred to terrorism as a red line for his support in the second round, a clear reference to Kurdish groups. While the Erdogans AK party has included politicians from the predominantly Kurdish Islamist Huda-Par party in its lists of parliamentary candidates, this will be more of a problem for Kilicdaroglu, who has received huge support from HDP voters and will struggle to win. voters in Ogan without losing Kurdish support.

The Islamic movement replaced by nationalism?

Turkish nationalism has always been present in the post-Ottoman Republic of Turkey, but really took its own course after the emergence of former army colonel Alparslan Turkes in the 1960s.

Turkes founded the MHP, which along with its paramilitary organization the Gray Wolves fought against left-wing groups in the 1970s. The Gray Wolves were later designated a terrorist group in Kazakhstan and banned in France, with calls for that a terrorist designation is also applied throughout the European Union and the United States. The Turkish government denied the existence of the group.

While the MHP has moderated under Bahceli, it is still seen as a hardline nationalist movement, whose presence has pushed the Turkish government further to the right.

This has not always been the case, the MHP opposed Erdogan’s peace process with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the early 2010s.

But from 2015, after the failure of the peace process, and in particular after the failed putsch against Erdogan in 2016, the MHP became a strong ally.

In this sense, the MHP replaced the group that was widely blamed for the coup, the Gülenists who were once close partners of Erdogan.

Bahceli replaced figures like former President Abdullah Gul and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, men who played central roles in Erdogan’s rise but eventually broke with him.

Davutoglu himself was famous for his zero problem with the foreign policy of his neighbors. The Arab Spring and the desire to support groups from political Islam, such as Ennahdha in Tunisia and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, put an end to this.

But the rise of the nationalist narrative has also contributed to Turkey entrenching itself militarily in the fight against the PKK and its affiliates in Syria and Iraq, while the desire to project Turkish power has also seen disputes emerge in outside the Middle East, especially in the East. Mediterranean.

All of this means that while Erdogan’s roots in political Islam can never be ignored and continue to appeal to domestic conservatives, Turkish nationalism is arguably the strongest ideology within the Turkish government and will continue to prevail. go forward.

What happens afterwards?

Erdogan is now set to win the second round against Kilicdaroglu on May 28, after defying pollster expectations to emerge within a percentage point of winning the presidential election in the first round.

But the Turkish leader, who has ruled the country for 20 years, will be 70 next year and will be 74 when the next presidential election is held in 2028. Thoughts will surely turn to who his successor will be.

This is a big problem for the AK party, which seems rudderless without Erdogan. While its popularity has generally held steady, parties have fallen, losing voters to nationalist parties.

Within the party, no one has Erdogan’s gravity or popularity.

Some analysts predict this means the way will open for a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), perhaps someone like Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, and Erdogan’s successor will come from the left. .

But it is Turkish nationalism that has the wind in its sails, both within the government camp and the opposition, which makes the emergence of a successor from the right more likely.