Trump News Today: Rudy Giuliani charged with pardon program as Trump rages over Durham report

Donald Trump spoke out against what he described as cockroaches in Washington, DC, after the Durham Report was released.

The 300-page report of an investigation by Trump-appointed special counsel John Durham slammed the FBI for launching an investigation into alleged links between Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES EVERYWHERE IN WASHINGTON, DC, the former president wrote on Truth Social in response to the findings.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s name has emerged in an explosive lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and his former personal attorney.

Mr. Giuliani’s former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, is suing Mr. Giuliani for sexual harassment while working for him in 2019 and 2020. Mr. Giuliani has strongly denied the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Ms Dunphy claims she was told that he and then-President Mr Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2million each.

She also claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Mr Giuliani while he was on speakerphone with Mr Trump.

The Republican candidate who lost last year’s election for Arizona attorney general returns to court on Tuesday to seek a new trial in his effort to overturn the November contest results.

Lawyers for candidate Abraham Hamadeh were scheduled to appear at an afternoon Superior Court hearing in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona, to say they have new evidence that some votes were not counted in the election won by Democrat Kris Mayes, who was sworn in earlier this year.

Hamadeh wants Judge Lee Jantzen to allow a thorough inspection of all ballots in the election.

The case is among several still pending in Arizona courts six months after an election that saw Democrats win the top races in the former Republican stronghold.

Anita Snow, AP17 May 2023 06:30

1684299600Three former Trump officials describe inappropriate behavior

After a myriad of accusations leveled at him during the election and the near-disaster of the Access Hollywood tape, one could have predicted that Mr. Trump would have been hyper-vigilant about how he behaved around women once he got there. sworn in as president and fully moved to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But, according to several women who held high-level positions during his four-year tenure, such a prediction would have been completely wrong.

In the days after the Manhattan jury’s verdict in Ms Carrolls’ trial against the twice-impeached ex-president, three former senior Trump administration officials have come forward to describe inappropriate behavior on the part of of Mr. Trump to other female public servants in his employ.

The trio includes two of Mr. Trump’s top lieutenants, Alyssa Farah Griffin, his former White House communications director, who now co-hosts ABCs The View and Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary to both Mr. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump in addition to serving as Mrs. Trump’s chief of staff.

Andrew Feinberg17 May 2023 06:00

1684297800Lara Trump bombarded with lies from Donald Trump after claiming everything he says comes true

Lara Trump faced a barrage of examples of her stepfather getting it wrong after claiming that just about everything he said had come true.

Mrs Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, appeared on Newsmax on Monday to discuss Special Prosecutor John Durham’s report criticizing the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

How many times did what he said come true? Pretty much everything he talked about and, by the way, was laughed at for saying it all came true, Mrs Trump said on Newsmax.

Donald Trump claimed before the report was released that Mr Durham was about to reveal the crime of the century, but the report instead called the FBI’s actions extremely embarrassing.

The report said the FBI should not have begun its full investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but the report did not suggest any sweeping changes to guidelines or policy.

Gustaf Kilander17 May 2023 05:30

1684296000VIDEO: E. Jean Carroll eyes another libel lawsuit against Trump: ‘Weigh all our options’

E. Jean Carroll Reflects on Another Trump Defamation Lawsuit: ‘Weighing All Our Options’

Gustaf Kilander17 May 2023 05:00

1684294213A suspect in the hunt for a Virginia congressman attacked two of his aides with a baseball bat. What happened?

A Democratic congressman’s office is in shock after two staffers were attacked by a man armed with a baseball bat who was allegedly looking for the lawmaker.

Xuan Kha Tran Pham was arrested Monday for the attack on Representative Gerry Connolly’s district office in Fairfax, Virginia.

Authorities are currently working to determine the motive of the suspects as both staff members recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Connolly is believed to have been the intended target – while the lawmaker himself said he did not believe the motive was political.

I have the best team in Congress, Connolly said in a statement. My district office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The idea that someone would take advantage of the accessibility of my staff to commit an act of violence is unacceptable and devastating.

Independent staff17 May 2023 04:30

1684292413Kari Lake heads to trial for last remaining claim on trial for loss in Arizona governors race

A judge has rejected an offer by election officials to dismiss the latest election misconduct complaint by Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican nominee for Arizona governor, setting up a three-day trial on the challenge of former news anchors. television of her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In a decision released late Monday, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson declined to dismiss Lakes’ claim centered on efforts to verify the signature of early ballots in Maricopa County.

Thompson said Lake should be given the opportunity to present testimony about whether Arizona’s most populous county properly verified signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes.

The trial is due to start on Wednesday.

Jacques Billeaud, AP May 17, 2023 4:00 a.m.

1684290613Eric Trump threatens to sue Rachel Maddow

Eric Trump reportedly threatened to sue MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for pointing out that he would appear alongside anti-Semitic speakers during a ReAwaken America Tour stop at Trump National Doral in Miami this weekend.

Donald Trump’s youngest son is due to speak this weekend with his wife, former Fox News contributor Lara Trump, alongside right-wing influencers Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, who have been accused of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and to praise Adolf Hitler, according to The Daily Beast.

Maddow took note of the speakers’ schedule and expressed shock that one of Mr. Trump’s sons would publicly appear alongside them.

I can’t really believe they’re moving forward, she said on a Monday show.

Eric Trump took to Twitter the following night to complain about the story, saying Maddow was walking a fine line and insisting his family was the most pro-Israel family in American political history.

Graig Graziosi17 May 2023 03:30

1684288813VOICE: Assault on congressional staff shows how political violence has become all too commonplace

Another day, another example of political violence. On Monday, a man entered the district office of Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia and allegedly attacked two staff members before ultimately being arrested.

The attack is just the latest example of how violence against elected officials has become normal. The attacker allegedly wanted to track down the Virginia congressman before choosing to hit the two staffers with a metal baseball bat, according to the congressman’s office. He was eventually apprehended, but not before both staff members were injured.

Even though Mr. Connolly’s office said the injuries were not life-threatening to staffers, the attack shows how political violence is no longer limited to Washington, but can even spread to district offices.

Eric Garcia17 May 2023 03:00

1684287013How Republicans and right-wing media turned Jordan Neelys killer into a hero

In his upside-down version of the parable, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis compared the man who fatally strangled a homeless New Yorker to the Good Samaritan, the biblical figure who came to the aid of a man who was stripped, beaten and left for dead on the side of the road.

Reportedly, Jordan Neely loudly complained of hunger and thirst when he boarded a Manhattan F train on May 1, said he didn’t care about being jailed or killed, and threw his jacket on the ground in front of a man identified as Daniel Penny. grabbed him from behind and pinned him to the ground in a choke hold for several minutes.

We support good Samaritans like Daniel Penny, Mr. DeSantis wrote on Twitter after Mr. Penny was formally charged with manslaughter on May 12. Take back the streets for law-abiding citizens, he wrote.

Republican lawmakers and right-wing media and figures have also portrayed Mr. Penny as a heroic figure and lambasted the fact that charges have been brought against him, dismissing the idea that prosecutors or law enforcement should even investigate.

Alex WoodwardMay 17, 2023, 2:30 a.m.

1684285213Rudy Giuliani avoids mention of explosive harassment lawsuit in hour-long YouTube show

During his 76-minute broadcast, Mr Giuliani did not even mention the allegations once and continued to share his opinion on the Durham report.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar17 May 2023 02:00

