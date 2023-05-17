



Via Le Berceau,

Following the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan over an alleged corruption case on May 9, Pakistan descended into anarchy and chaos for a few days as enraged supporters went on a rampage, torching dozens of government structures, including military posts, an air force base and the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

On Friday, after being released on bail by order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Khan spoke to a foreign media outlet, attributing his arrest not to internal security agencies but to one individual, the head of the ‘army. The much-revered Pakistani military, he claimed, had unfairly tarnished its reputation for the events that unfolded in the country.

AFP via Getty Images

Since Pakistan’s parliament ousted the former prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year, Khan has leveled serious accusations against top military generals, so his latest statement is only the most recent of a long series. Khans’ removal from power in parliament paved the way for the formation of a government under his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, led by the eleven-party alliance known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which took office beginning of April 2022 in a context of generalized national polarization on the soft blow.

The illegal arrest of Imran Khan

Two days after Khan’s controversial arrest, in an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the arrest of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, illegal and ordered his immediate release. . Following the court order, Khans supporters once again took to the streets in jubilation and torched half a dozen police vehicles in different parts of the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan then ordered the PTI leader to stay in the Islamabad police guest house under court protection until he appears before the IHC for the re-hearing of his bail application. under caution. In the end, the IHC granted Khan a two-week bond with blanket protection against any cases registered against him by the government.

Zahid Khan, spokesman for the Awami National Party (ANP), a member of the unity government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, says the judiciary only cares about Imran Khan’s rights only because family members of the majority of judges are supporters of the Khans party.

The judges sitting on the benches of the Supreme Court belonged to one province, Punjab, and they are paranoid about restoring the PTI government to Punjab to appease Imran Khan. They are less concerned with the policy position of other small provinces or with the national interest.

Zahid laments that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court welcomed Khan into the courtroom during the May 11 proceedings and told him: “Glad to meet you, although Imran is accused of massive corruption and selling illegal state gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, given to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The Chief Justice, he said, did not ask a single question regarding the violent protests the Khans party had staged the day before.

While Khan faces over a hundred court cases, most of them are based on frivolous charges that won’t stand up to legal scrutiny. Instead, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s federal anti-corruption watchdog, has focused on two major corruption cases in which it claims to have irrefutable evidence to prosecute the former prime minister. .

Khan tried to avoid pursuing these cases on the pretext of health and safety concerns. These include the high-profile cases of Toshakhana (custodian of state donations) and the Al-Qadir Trust.

The NAB claims that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have consistently refused to participate in the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case. The couple are accused of conspiring with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz to defraud the Pakistani government out of 50 billion rupees ($17.6 million). This is the same case in which the bureau sought Khan’s arrest and, with the help of the paramilitary Rangers force, stormed the Islamabad courthouse on May 9 for the apprehend.

A dark chapter in Pakistan’s history

On May 11, the military was called in to help police maintain order in several major cities, which helped restore some semblance of normalcy. Although there were no untoward incidents that day, the main leaders of the Khans PTI parties were detained under the Public Order Maintenance Ordinance (MPO) for 30 days.

While unofficial estimates suggest a higher number, government sources say more than half a dozen protesters were killed in the two days of unrest, and hundreds more, including staff from security, were injured in the melee. In response to vandalism and looting by Khans’ supporters, more than 1,400 disbelievers have been arrested in the past two days.

At least 27 public and private vehicles, as well as 17 government buildings, including the Radio Pakistan building, an aircraft based at Mianwali Air Base, the Election Commission of Pakistan office, military headquarters in Rawalpindi and others Security agency buildings, were set on fire by small groups of protesters brandishing clubs and Molotov cocktails.

May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter, according to a Pakistani military press release issued the following day. The gang, which the military has described as wearing a political coat, is said to have accomplished what opponents have been unable to do in 75 years, all in the pursuit of power.

According to information collected by The Cradle, the authorities are actively working to identify the individuals responsible for the fire at the military installation during the protest campaign. They have already caught some culprits through the use of geofencing technology and available video clips. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is also working with security agencies to apprehend those who have caused a financial loss (according to some unofficial estimates) of around 2 billion rupees ($7 million) to the Public Treasury of Pakistan. .

Who is to blame for the troubles?

Some analysts have cast doubt on the armed forces’ claims of restraint as security agencies were apparently unable to control a small crowd of a few hundred protesters who freely ransacked sensitive military sites without facing any resistance. While PTI stalwarts denounced the protesters’ violent actions, they insisted the troublemakers were outsiders who did not belong to their party.

He's a man, army chief Imran Khan

Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) May 12, 2023

Asad Umer, the general secretary of the PTI, told The Cradle before his arrest that those involved in the incident were not PTI supporters. He speculated that the government may have deliberately inserted its own loyalists into the protests to discredit the PTI:

The PTI has never engaged in illegal activities or used violence in protest demonstrations. We reserve the right to peaceful protest as guaranteed by the Pakistani constitution. During the protest campaign, PTI management specifically asked its workers to keep the peace and refrain from causing damage to private or public property.

Asad claimed that although PTI activists were understandably enraged by the illegal detention of party leaders, they were not responsible for setting fire to any public or private property.

According to Ayesha Siddiqa, Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London and author of several books, the army chose not to intervene directly to avoid putting itself in danger. Instead, they let the police and Rangers handle the situation.

She informs The Cradle that the Corps Commanders Lahore mansion was abandoned a week ago, leading some of my contacts to speculate that the authorities may have overlooked the vandalism on purpose, and adds that this raises the possibility that the incident was organized by the military group supporting the current army chief, General Syed Asim Munir.

Siddiqa drew a parallel with Egyptian military strategy, where they offered President Hosni Mubarakas a scapegoat to fool the protesting masses.

The Egyptian military, she argued, regained control, brought democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammed Morsi to justice and sentenced him to death. PTI supporters are ecstatic after repelling the army, but their happiness won’t last long, she warns.

Why Khan did not deliver

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, took power in a contentious 2018 election which Pakistan’s main political parties say was manipulated by the military in collusion with the judiciary, mainly because senior brass of the army had developed serious differences with the disgraced Prime Minister three times. Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Days before this momentous general election, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in one of three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the federal anti-corruption agency. Earlier, Sharif was removed as prime minister by Pakistan’s Supreme Court after a corruption investigation into his ownership of four luxury apartments in London’s exclusive Mayfair district.

Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former head of the military spy agency Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed played major roles in instituting the corruption cases against the Sharif family and in securing parliamentary support for Khan to form a government despite achieving a mere majority in the highly controversial 2018 elections.

After the elections, the Khans administration faced challenges in effectively governing the country, resulting in a struggling economy, rising debts, rising unemployment and runaway inflation throughout its four-year term. years. These challenges have brought to light the complex dynamics between the military, political parties and outside influences that impact the governance of Pakistan at every turn. As the country looks to the future, the key to its success lies in securing leaders with both the vision and the ability to confront and contain these influential voters and guide Pakistan towards stability and prosperity.

A crucial path to success will be to comfortably embrace Eurasian interconnectivity, as other Asian states are rapidly doing, which Khan recognized as a strategic priority for Islamabad. However, other potentially US-backed Pakistani forces may have perceived this sight as a threat, which is why Khan had to leave and why he continues to be attacked.

