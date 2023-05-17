How Donald Trump Changed Ted Lasso





Ted Lasso star, co-creator and executive producer Jason Sudeikis has credited an unlikely source with helping shape the titular football coach for the AppleTV+ series.

In an interview with The Guardian, Sudeikis explained how former President Donald Trump inspired some changes to Ted Lasso’s character. Initially, the character was meant to be more “belligerent” for a slapstick comedy performance during NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League. In trying to determine Ted’s best portrayal for the show, he became warmer and more comedic in response to the political climate at the time of the show’s development.

“That was the culture we lived in,” Sudeikis said. “I’m not very active online and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, ‘OK, that’s silly’, and then what he has unblocked in people…I hated how people were ‘don’t listen to each other.’

Ted Lasso was created in August 2020 during the final months of Trump’s presidency. Sudeikis believed that changes to his character were necessary to give people a positive distraction from the discourse of the time and to reflect his new status as a father. “Things have become very binary and I don’t think that’s how the world works,” Sudeikis said. “And, as a new parent – ​​we had our son Otis in 2014 – it was like, ‘Boy, I don’t want to add anything to this.’ Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him.”

The enduring optimism of Ted Lasso

Sudeikis’ unique portrayal of Ted Lasso earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for Best Actor. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso follows the titular American football manager as he tries to lead English football team AFC Richmond to victory. Ted Lasso Season 3 premiered in March. As Ted and AFC Richmond struggle to defy expectations amid relegation projections, the team must also factor in the growing rivalry with West Ham, now managed by Nathan ‘Nate’ Shelley (Nick Mohammed).

Will Ted Lasso return for season 4?

While Ted Lasso was planned as a “three-act structure,” according to Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, Sudeikis would be open to a potential fourth season. “What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had when they went into the first season, was really a three-act structure,” Dungey said. “Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you go along, and if you fall in love with this world and its characters, it is difficult to say goodbye.”

Dungey added that Season 3 “closes beautifully”, saying, “If that’s all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to open a door. If we’ve got the chance to do more, we can keep going.” Recent merchandise released for Ted Lasso has teased a potential bittersweet ending for Ted and Richmond in Season 3.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 air every Wednesday on Apple TV+, with the season finale airing May 31.

